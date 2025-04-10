“Loyal Carat since day one!” — Fans react as Wednesday star Emma Myers expresses her longtime admiration for K-pop group SEVENTEEN in latest interview

On April 4, 2025, American actress Emma Myers showed a Polaroid snapped with the K-pop group SEVENTEEN during an interview with Variety. The photo was captured inside one of the band’s rehearsal studios in South Korea.

“This was taken in Korea. That is picture of me and my favorite K-pop group, in one of the dance practice rooms. Very crazy experience for me, being such a fan of theirs,” A Minecraft Movie star said.

Fans quickly took to X, celebrating Myers' CARAT status—the term refers to SEVENTEEN’s official fandom—which the actress has been a part of since 2017.

"Loyal CARAT since day one!," an X user commented.

Fan comment on Emma Myers' Variety interview (Image via X/@Morefun999)

The Wednesday star's interaction with the group continued to draw attention from global audiences.

"Emma, u deserve meeting them all, gal🥹 she is honestly the cutest, like i would also try not to freak out😂 but once again, emma myers doing plybe’s job in promoting svt in the west but honestly, i would too if i was famous. I mean i alrdy talk too much about them rn😂," a fan remarked.

"It’s so cute to see her fangirling, the genuine admiration she has for seventeen🥹," a viewer said.

"EMMA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i love her so much!!! our carat president!!!," a person shared.

Some netizens noted that Myers is seemingly promoting the group more than their agency.

"I've seen her promoting SVT more than Pledis, lol. and I'm one of the people who influenced her to stan Seventeen," a user mentioned.

"The sweetest Carat president 🥹 She's doing a much better job promoting SVT than their own agency," a netizen noted.

"She is promoting Seventeen in west better than pledis😄😄😄😄. I remember it was taken in 2023 december few days before 2023 AAA practice. There was no official video of it. It took 1yr and 3months to know about the bts of the photo😍😍," another fan added.

Emma Myers' continued interaction with SEVENTEEN through TV mentions and group photos

Emma Myers admiration for SEVENTEEN has been visible earlier as well. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2023, she discussed being a fan of the group. The actress even broke down the meaning behind their name. The 23-year-old recommended the boy band's song To You to viewers, encouraging more people to check out their music.

In December 2023, Myers encountered members of the group directly. She later posted shots with SEVENTEEN’s unit BSS, which includes Seungkwan, Hoshi, and DK. Myers and her sister posed alongside them, even replicating the “Horanghae” hand sign popularized by Hoshi.

Shortly after, more pictures followed. This time, Myers was seen with twelve members of the full group, except Jeonghan. She stood in the center, pictured with the artists in a casual setting. Her caption read, “Say the name,” a phrase widely linked to the K-pop group's signature intro. It's the same image Myers showed in the latest Variety interview.

SEVENTEEN earns first triple platinum for a Japanese single

SEVENTEEN’s fourth Japanese track, Shohikigen, has officially reached triple platinum status, according to a statement from Pledis Entertainment on Thursday, April 9. The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) granted the certification after shipments exceeded 750,000 units by March 2025.

The single dropped on November 27, 2024. Within weeks, it had already crossed 500,000 in sales, qualifying for double platinum recognition. Continued momentum led it to surpass the next milestone, making it the group’s first Japanese single to achieve this level.

As per the agency, this marks SEVENTEEN’s fifth overall release to earn triple platinum in the Japanese market, though it is the first among their singles to do so. The three-song album opened at No. 1 on Oricon’s daily chart and later dominated its weekly and combined album rankings.

Members of Seventeen performed live on day 2 of Lollapalooza 2024 (Image via Getty)

In January 2025, the release reclaimed the top position on the daily chart. They will hold fan meet-and-greet events in Japan on April 24, 26, and 27 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka. It will be followed by two events on May 10 and 11 at the Saitama Super Arena.

On the global front, SEVENTEEN recently made history as the first K-pop act to headline Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025. The performance took place last Friday, marking the group’s debut at the major Latin American music event.

