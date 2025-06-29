"Matches their personality"– Fans point out the hilarious contrast in BTS' Jin's concert cash compared to SUGA and j-hope's solo tours' versions

BTS’ Jin kicked off his solo tour RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR on June 28 at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium. Among the many highlights, one lighthearted detail had fans laughing out loud—his concert-themed currency.

Ad

While concert merchandise has always included playful items, the mock “money” notes seen in the viral clips instantly stood out due to their pink color and the singer's goofy, over-the-top pose. The notes featured him fanning out real bills with his hands, with a flashy feather boa wrapped around his neck.

Fans who previously attended SUGA and j-hope’s solo concerts were quick to compare the currencies featured at those events. SUGA’s D-DAY Tour had sleek, serious-looking black-and-white bills, while j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE used dramatic "high-value" notes often tossed at the crowd by air cannons.

Ad

Trending

In contrast, the Epiphany singer's version featured the phrase "SEOK-wenta" and a humorous design. It is still unclear if the singer's notes were official merchandise or fan-made, but either way, fans welcomed them as a perfect reflection of his quirky energy. Many stated that the viral notes were prepared by a fan base.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Social media was flooded with amused reactions when side-by-side pictures of the three notes went viral. An X user, @weare_bts7, wrote:

"Its matches their personality perfectly . I love it so much lmaoooo."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans joked that the “50” value printed on his currency matched his personality with a side of self-aware mischief. Others noted the intentional unseriousness of the design. They said it felt exactly like something the singer himself would come up with.

"HE'S SO FUNNY I CANT DKSGDKSGH," a fan commented.

"The value on jin's money is literally what jin would give us if we ask for some...thats so him tbh," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Ami, I’ve seen these bills all over my timeline! The seok-wenta pun is hilarious, great job," another one added.

"Money is so cute and funny," a netizen commented.

A few pointed out that while SUGA’s and j-hope’s currencies looked like something out of an action film or music video, the pink color scheme, facial expression, and cheeky attitude captured the Happy singer's variety show charm perfectly.

Ad

"Hobi’s money vs jin’s money from the concerts - THE DIFFERENCE ahahaha," an X user added.

"The difference is killing me," another one added.

"If someone asks,' WHAT MAKES BTS VERSATILE?' pull this post up," a fan remarked.

About Jin’s solo tour concept, highlights of Day 1, and more

RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is Jin’s return to the stage after military service. It also serves as the final extension of his variety show, RUN JIN. The concert tour mirrors the show’s theme of challenges and chaos. It mixes live performances with interactive missions and audience participation.

Ad

His shows in Goyang featured surprise stage segments, self-timed costume changes, karaoke games, and even a sing-along quiz where he pretended to lose for comedic effect.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tour will span nine cities across five countries, including stops in Japan, the U.S., the U.K., and the Netherlands. Fans are already speculating what new games, visuals, or stage surprises he might introduce at the upcoming shows. The setlist includes a mix of fan favorites from BTS and solo hits like Don’t Say You Love Me, The Astronaut, and Running Wild.

The kickoff event also featured a surprise live performance with K-pop soloist Yena for their collaboration Loser. In a touching moment, the singer gave a shout-out to Jimin during his performance of Mikrokosmos and acknowledged the presence of RM, j-hope, and V in the audience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More