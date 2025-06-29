"This man's heart is gold" — Fans react as latest details reveal BTS' Suga's efforts to help a child with ASD find his voice through music

BTS' Suga's motivational words for an adolescent with ASD for over 10 years garnered fans' attention online. On June 28, 2025, Professor Cheon Keun-ah shared a child’s speech development experience through the MIND program on Instagram.

Ad

Notably, Professor Cheon joined forces with Suga to establish the Min Yoongi Treatment Center and the MIND program for kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder. In her Instagram post, the professor shared about a student whom she had been treating for over 10 years, who had speech difficulties and could not speak properly.

Ad

Trending

She described how Suga noticed the student mumbling about being unable to play an instrument but having a passion for it. He then observed the child and encouraged him to use their voice as an instrument. Professor Chen posted the interaction in her post's caption, which, translated from Korean, read:

"While the other children were playing their instruments, the child with a grumpy face said to himself, "I don't know how to play an instrument..." At that moment, Mr. Suga who was standing next to [them] quietly approached [them] and said, "Your voice is an instrument.""

Ad

The student's reaction to Suga's inspirational words left everyone surprised and moved. The kid also shared this incident with their mother.

"Then the child smiled brightly, and suddenly began to sing aloud. It was a moment that everyone was surprised and moved. That day, the kid went home and said "Mommy! Teacher Min's voice is also an instrument. I'm going to sing now!" I said it many times, and the mother who came to the next session cried while telling the story."

Ad

Fans were moved by Suga's role as a teacher in the MIND program at Yonsei University Medical Center, and they shared their thoughts on the BTS rapper's compassion towards the students on X, formerly Twitter.

"But for real. This man's heart is gold. Yoongi is just the sweetest soul, I love him so much," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans also made similar comments, praising Suga for making a difference in the child's life.

"It's moments like this that make me want to continue working with kids. Any adult can make a huge difference and I love the fact that that child came across someone as nice as Yoongi and he gave him that encouragement," a user stated.

Ad

"my god my god. as someone who works with autistic kids, this just made my heart cry. these tiny humans deserve exactly this type of love and understanding from the world. i am so proud to be a yoongi fan, gonna hug my kids a little more on monday," a netizen mentioned.

Fans continued to show love to the BTS member after learning of the MIND program incident.

Ad

"How did he even gain this wisdom? The gentleness? The empathy? The kindness? Ability to think abt other people before himself? Know how to make them happy in any situation? He's the most amazing man I've ever had the privilege to know. I wish the best things for him forever," a fan commented.

"Yoongi's words didn't just comfort , they gave that child a new way to see himself. A voice. A place. A reason to shine. That's the kind of soul he is. He truly is an angel," another fan commented.

Ad

"I think this kid's mum must be so touched about the improvement her kid made, thanks to simple encouragment from Yoongi...Our angel," a user wrote.

BTS' Suga's contribution to the MIND program through his music to aid students with ASD

Expand Tweet

Ad

On June 23, BTS' Suga made headlines for the 5 billion KRW donation to Yonsei University Medical Center, aiming to help kids and adolescents diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders. According to Professor Cheon, the Daechwita singer was heavily involved in the development of the Min Yoongi Treatment Center and the MIND program.

The primary goal of the Min Yoongi Treatment Center at the Severance Hospital is to help young patients develop speaking and social skills. According to Professor Cheon, Suga wished to use his music to help the children, which inspired the establishment of the MIND program (Music, Interaction, Network, and Diversity).

Ad

This program reportedly lasted for 10 sessions, 90 minutes each class, where the rapper participated as a teacher, helping students learn to play instruments.

In other news, after learning of Suga's contribution, fans were inspired and reportedly donated approximately 200 million KRW to the center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More