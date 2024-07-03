MBC PD Kim Myung-jin praises BTS’ Jin for his willingness and volunteering in the upcoming show ‘Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island’

On July 3, 2024, Sports Donga reported that BTS' Jin has voluntarily assisted with the production of the MBC show Half Star Hotel in Lost Island episode he will be appearing in. This marks his first variety show appearance since completing his military service.

In light of his participation, MBC PD Kim Myung-jin complimented the singer on his enthusiasm. PD Kim revealed that Jin not only harvested seafood but also helped with cooking.

In addition, Kim commended Jin for willingly contributing to the episode, highlighting his dedication and effort. This cooperation is attributed to the star's pre-existing bond with cast members Ahn Jung-hwan and Lee Yeon-bok.

Although the exact air date of the episode has not been specified, it is expected to be released sometime in July. Fans eagerly await Jin's return to the small screen and his collaboration with the "All Island" crew.

BTS' Jin to appear on the variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island

BTS member Jin is set to make his mark in the world of variety shows. The singer, who completed his mandatory military service on June 12, will make his first post-discharge appearance on If You Rest, It’s Okay, another name for The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. He filmed the show over two days, June 27 and 28, on a deserted island with soccer star Ahn Jung-hwan and chef Lee Yeon-bok.

Despite rarely appearing on entertainment programs, Jin will reveal his hidden everyday charms on MBC’s If You Rest, It’s Okay. Fans, both domestic and international, are eagerly anticipating his variety show debut.

The program features a storyline where participants renovate an abandoned house on the island, turning it into a "0.5-star" accommodation to host guests. Moreover, news has it that the singer actively participated in collecting seafood and assisting Lee Yeon-bok with cooking.

The Astronaut singer's decision to join the show so soon after his discharge was influenced by his connections with Ahn Jung-hwan and Lee Yeon-bok. Director Kim Myung-jin shared in a phone interview with Sports Dong-a on July 2 that,

“Jin’s strong will and his close friendship with the existing cast members led to his participation after two to three months of discussions.”

If You Rest, It’s Okay has a wide audience and consistently maintains a 5-6% viewership rating. Elaborating on Jin's involvement, Director Kim added,

"Viewers will get to see his innocent and pure side. His chemistry with the other cast members resulted in many entertaining moments.”

The Super Tuna singer has been actively engaging with fans since completing his military service. On July 2, he shared a playful Instagram photo of himself wearing a t-shirt adorned with Jungkook's image.

In a humorous twist, Jin mimicked the exact pose Jungkook was striking in the photo and captioned it with a light-hearted comment, showing his affection and camaraderie with his bandmate.

"Jungkook-ah, this happened to be at the company so I'll wear it," Jin captioned the photo.

This gesture delighted fans, who appreciated the continued interaction and sense of humor that Jin brought to the group even after his military duties. Known for his banter and goofy personality, fans cannot wait to see the Abyss singer in the new upcoming variety show.

