“He really has it all” — Fans proud as BTS’ Jungkook gets named 'The Most Handsome man' in Korea, 2024 by Netizens Report

On June 24, 2024, BTS' Jungkook was named the “Most Handsome Man in Korea” by the Netizens’ Report magazine. Among numerous international celebrities, the BTS maknae stood out as the face of Korea.

Jungkook not only shone in Korea but was also named in the Top 10 list of the “Most Handsome Men Alive.” As per media reports, his face is reportedly set to be displayed on the square LED ads in New York City, along with others on the list.

After the news spread online, fans flocked to social media platforms to praise the idol. One X user wrote:

"The most handsome and talented. He really has it all."

Fans were delighted by this achievement, feeling that the BTS star was deserving of it.

"The people have spoken & they aren’t wrong," one fan said.

"Jungkook is handsome and talented," a fan praised.

"No title needed, coz he is already. Anyway it's a pleasant achievement," another fan said.

Others agreed with the magazine for selecting the idol:

"Yes Jungkook is the most handsome man I have ever seen," another fan praised.

"He has always been the most handsome man in Korea," a fan agreed with the result.

"Wow Congratulations you guys did it !!!," another fan commented.

Netizens Report titles BTS' Jungkook "Most Handsome Man in Korea"

The Netizens Report is a digital and print magazine that publishes various surveys and polls reflecting the opinions of internet users worldwide. It aims to capture the global sentiment on popular topics across diverse fields such as politics, sports, entertainment, and more. Netizens Report highlights prominent personalities and topics of interest, making them widely accessible to readers globally.

Every year, Netizens Report does a poll for the people whose physical features have stood out to the global public. Under categories like most handsome man, most beautiful woman, etc, fan-favorite celebrities are selected.

In its most recent announcement on June 24, 2024, BTS' Jungkook was named the "Most Handsome Man in Korea." Alongside him, Kendall Jenner was awarded the title of "Most Beautiful Model of 2024," Build Jakapan was named the "Most Handsome Man of Thailand," Halil Ibrahim Ceyhan was recognized as the "Most Handsome Man of Turkey," and Zhang Zhehan was honored as the "Most Handsome Chinese Man."

In 2022, KingChoice announced Jungkook as the most handsome man of the year. He and Taehyung topped the rankings for the Special Awards 'Most Handsome and Beautiful in the World 2022' online polls.

In 2023, he made it to TC Candler’s list of “Top 10 most handsome male K-pop idols.” Along with him were his bandmates Jimin and V, and some other idols like SF9’s Zuho, former MONSTA X Wonho, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, etc.