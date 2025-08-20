  • home icon
  McDonald's announces BTS Happy Meal with TinyTAN toys: Launch date, how to buy, what's inside & all you need to know

McDonald’s announces BTS Happy Meal with TinyTAN toys: Launch date, how to buy, what’s inside & all you need to know

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 20, 2025 07:38 GMT
McDonald's BTS TinyTAN Happy Meal (Image via Instagram/@mcdonalds)
McDonald’s BTS TinyTAN Happy Meal (Image via Instagram/@mcdonalds)

McDonald’s is partnering with BTS again, this time through the K-pop band’s TinyTAN figures. The fast food chain first hinted about the collab on August 19, 2025, writing that they miss the "K-pop era a Tiny bit too much."

This follows the 2021 collaboration when McDonald’s launched the BTS Meal. It included 10 Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke, and two sauces (Sweet Chili and Cajun) based on flavors from McDonald’s South Korea.

The upcoming release continues that tie-up, this time adding collectible toys alongside the classic Happy Meal menu. Here’s everything we know about the collaboration and what the Happy Meal is bringing to the table this time.

When will McDonald's release the BTS TinyTAN Happy Meal?

McDonald’s is lining up a new tie-in featuring members Jin, Suga, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's TinyTAN characters this fall. The special Happy Meal will be available for a short period, starting September 3, 2025.

"Tiny Tan x Happy Meal is launching 9.3 in the US and many other markets (launch dates may differ per market) There will be two different sets of toys, including one wearing the OG outfits from the BTS Meal commercial," Senior Marketing Director Guillaume Huin wrote in his X post.
Two toy sets are part of the rollout. The “Throwback Edition” opens the promotion on September 3, followed by the “Encore Edition” on September 23. Both showcase the seven TinyTAN figures styled after Bangtan Boys. Los Angeles will host a "Magic Meetup" event in conjunction with the launch in Nya West.

On September 27–28, fans can step into an “immersive, multisensory experience, filled with music and Happy Meal magic.” For those not in L.A., a digital option is included. By scanning a code on the Happy Meal box, customers can access a rhythm-based game tied to the characters.

What will be inside the McDonald’s BTS TinyTAN Happy Meal & where to buy it?

McDonalds x Bangtan (Image via X/@McDonalds)
McDonalds x Bangtan (Image via X/@McDonalds)

As already mentioned, the meal will carry one of two TinyTAN toy sets. The toys are split into two groups. The Throwback set shows TinyTAN in outfits first used for the 2021 BTS Meal. The Encore set highlights fresh styles tied to the newest brand tie-in. The TinyTAN Happy Meal includes:

  • Choice of four chicken nuggets or a hamburger
  • Fries or sliced apples, a drink (water, juice, or milk)
  • One collectible TinyTAN toy

You can get the TinyTAN Happy Meal at McDonald’s locations nationwide and through the McDonald’s app for pickup or delivery.

What are the countries in which the McDonald’s BTS TinyTAN Happy Meal will be available?

McDonalds x Bangtan (Image via Instagram/@mcdonalds)
McDonalds x Bangtan (Image via Instagram/@mcdonalds)

According to McDonald’s, the promotion will reach nearly 66 countries. Here’s the full list of countries shown in the McDonald’s TinyTAN Happy Meal post:

MoldovaItaly
MauritiusMexico
GreeceMalta
United StatesNetherlands
ArgentinaMalaysia
AustraliaNew Zealand
AustriaNicaragua
AzerbaijanNorway
BelgiumPakistan
BrazilPanama
BruneiParaguay
BulgariaPeru
CanadaPhilippines
ChilePoland
ColombiaPortugal
Costa RicaRomania
CroatiaSerbia
CyprusSingapore
Czech RepublicSlovakia
DenmarkSouth Africa
EcuadorSpain
El SalvadorSweden
EstoniaSwitzerland
FijiThailand
FinlandUkraine
GeorgiaUruguay
GermanyVenezuela
GuatemalaVietnam
HondurasLithuania
Hong KongLebanon
HungaryLatvia
IndonesiaKorea
Israel
The K-pop act is currently in Los Angeles preparing for their upcoming comeback, which is reportedly set to be released in Spring 2025.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

