"MICS ARE ON AND LOUD"– Fans laud XG for another captivating performance, refutes lip-sync allegations at 2025 Coachella

On April 21, 2025, fans celebrated Japanese girl group XG after their Weekend 2 performance at Coachella 2025. The group took to the Sahara Stage by storm and delivered a vocally charged set. Fans believe it instantly silenced rumors of lip-syncing.

Ad

During the performance, members intentionally paused their vocals to make it clear they were singing live. Netizens saw this act as a direct clapback to critics who questioned their performance authenticity last weekend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Social media erupted with praise as fans praised the performance. They pointed out moments where members like Maya and Cocona highlighted their raw vocals by playing with the timing of their delivery. They interacted with the mic in ways that emphasized the live sound.

The group's confident display of control, presence, and vocal stability left no room for doubt. Fans couldn't stop praising how loud and clear their vocals were. An X user, @Hypeboy_Jurin, wrote,

Ad

"THE MICS ARE ON AND LOUD."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many said that the group proved once again their mics were truly on and they are shutting down the lipsyncing allegations.

"Seing people accusing them of lipsync cuz their voices are exactly like the studio version so they had to tune it up," a fan commented.

"Haters can't just believe they can really sing while they dance. They just can't accept that xg is really that good," a netizen remarked.

Ad

"THE GESTURE TO THE MIC SHE SAID SHUT YOUR MOUTHSSS," an X user wrote.

"from maya pausing and let y’all hear it’s LIVE to changing the last note and coco raw deep voice and hinata being this loud , don’t ever disrespect XG with lipsyncing again," another person added.

Others too joined in calling them "the standard" and praising the members' stage presence.

Ad

"WHOEVER ACCUSED THESE GIRLS OF LIPSYNCING YALL AREN’T EVEN FAMILIAR WITH THEIR GAME CUZ THEY STAYED STABLE THROUGH THE WHOLE THING AND PROVED IT’S LIVE ," a fan remarked.

"XGCHELLA setting a THE standard!! from challenging industries and social norms to getting the media exposure only three years in their career with hard work only,group full of talents from singing,rapping and performing,having a unique synergy while keeping the individual styles," a netizen commented.

Ad

"PLEASE.. MY GIRLS EAT CDDS!! I love that last week LEFT RIGHT was one of the songs that was the most obviously not lyp synced and they went ALL OUT THIS TIME. MICS LOUD ASFF! U LOT WILL LEARN TODAY!," another user wrote.

More on XG's setlist at Coachella, their rise, and global tour milestones

XG's Coachella Weekend 2 setlist featured powerful tracks like LEFT RIGHT, TGIF, NEW DANCE, and fan-favorite MASCARA. It was added exclusively for this stage.

Ad

Here’s the full Coachella 2025 Weekend 2 setlist:

X-GENE

WOKE UP

GIRL GVNG

LEFT RIGHT

TGIF

PUPPET SHOW

IYKYK

IS THIS LOVE

NEW DANCE

MASCARA (added for Weekend 2)

SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT

SHOOTING STAR

Expand Tweet

Ad

The performance was part of what fans now call “XGCHELLA.

The group debuted in 2022 with Tippy Toes and has grown rapidly in popularity. With members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya, and Cocona, XG has become a global name.

Their second EP AWE (2024) reached top positions on several global charts. Their lead single HOWLING also gained international traction.

They're currently on their first world tour, The First HOWL, performing in cities across Asia, Europe, and North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More