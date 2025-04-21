"MICS ARE ON AND LOUD"– Fans laud XG for another captivating performance, refutes lip-sync allegations at 2025 Coachella

On April 21, 2025, fans celebrated Japanese girl group XG after their Weekend 2 performance at Coachella 2025. The group took to the Sahara Stage by storm and delivered a vocally charged set. Fans believe it instantly silenced rumors of lip-syncing.
During the performance, members intentionally paused their vocals to make it clear they were singing live. Netizens saw this act as a direct clapback to critics who questioned their performance authenticity last weekend.
Social media erupted with praise as fans praised the performance. They pointed out moments where members like Maya and Cocona highlighted their raw vocals by playing with the timing of their delivery. They interacted with the mic in ways that emphasized the live sound.
The group's confident display of control, presence, and vocal stability left no room for doubt. Fans couldn't stop praising how loud and clear their vocals were. An X user, @Hypeboy_Jurin, wrote,
"THE MICS ARE ON AND LOUD."
Many said that the group proved once again their mics were truly on and they are shutting down the lipsyncing allegations.
"Seing people accusing them of lipsync cuz their voices are exactly like the studio version so they had to tune it up," a fan commented.
"Haters can't just believe they can really sing while they dance. They just can't accept that xg is really that good," a netizen remarked.
"THE GESTURE TO THE MIC SHE SAID SHUT YOUR MOUTHSSS," an X user wrote.
"from maya pausing and let y’all hear it’s LIVE to changing the last note and coco raw deep voice and hinata being this loud , don’t ever disrespect XG with lipsyncing again," another person added.
Others too joined in calling them "the standard" and praising the members' stage presence.
"WHOEVER ACCUSED THESE GIRLS OF LIPSYNCING YALL AREN’T EVEN FAMILIAR WITH THEIR GAME CUZ THEY STAYED STABLE THROUGH THE WHOLE THING AND PROVED IT’S LIVE ," a fan remarked.
"XGCHELLA setting a THE standard!! from challenging industries and social norms to getting the media exposure only three years in their career with hard work only,group full of talents from singing,rapping and performing,having a unique synergy while keeping the individual styles," a netizen commented.
"PLEASE.. MY GIRLS EAT CDDS!! I love that last week LEFT RIGHT was one of the songs that was the most obviously not lyp synced and they went ALL OUT THIS TIME. MICS LOUD ASFF! U LOT WILL LEARN TODAY!," another user wrote.
More on XG's setlist at Coachella, their rise, and global tour milestones
XG's Coachella Weekend 2 setlist featured powerful tracks like LEFT RIGHT, TGIF, NEW DANCE, and fan-favorite MASCARA. It was added exclusively for this stage.
Here’s the full Coachella 2025 Weekend 2 setlist:
- X-GENE
- WOKE UP
- GIRL GVNG
- LEFT RIGHT
- TGIF
- PUPPET SHOW
- IYKYK
- IS THIS LOVE
- NEW DANCE
- MASCARA (added for Weekend 2)
- SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT
- SHOOTING STAR
The performance was part of what fans now call “XGCHELLA.
The group debuted in 2022 with Tippy Toes and has grown rapidly in popularity. With members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya, and Cocona, XG has become a global name.
Their second EP AWE (2024) reached top positions on several global charts. Their lead single HOWLING also gained international traction.
They're currently on their first world tour, The First HOWL, performing in cities across Asia, Europe, and North America.