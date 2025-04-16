“Don’t want to see anyone doubting their live vocals anymore” - Fans react as ELLE JAPAN confirms XG singing live at Coachella 2025

XG has drawn attention and praise after it was confirmed that they performed with live, raw vocals during their Coachella 2025 appearance. According to a report by ELLE Japan published on April 15, the rising K-pop girl group delivered a "stable" performance, so much so that some viewers initially assumed they were lip-syncing.

The group took the stage on April 13, becoming the only K-pop girl group to perform at the iconic U.S. music festival this year. Amid ongoing discussions and controversies surrounding lip-syncing in K-pop performances, including those involving other artists like BLACKPINK's Lisa, XG’s live vocals have been officially recognized, setting them apart.

Fans of the group were thrilled by the confirmation, flooding social media with messages of pride over the group’s achievement.

“Yes Elle Japan, shut them down!! Those who never see XG lives for real will never be able to understand like us that this is live and they are crazy stable with their sounds it’s insane!!" a fan wrote.

“I don’t even know why people were questioning it. Those girls are not scared of the mic. Lol They did a great job,” a fan reckoned.

Some of these fans even made comments against the group's anti-fans who had accused them of lip-syncing.

“Sang too good people thought they lip-synced,” a fan remarked.

“I need all of those who said they lipsynced to post a hand written apology,” a fan sarcastically demanded.

“I saw them center barricade nd trust me those girlies can sing live. they just sound TOO GOOD they’re getting lip syncing allegations,” a fan sharing their personal experience.

Fans reveal proof of XG singing live at Coachella

XG, the South Korea-based Japanese girl group, made history on April 13, 2025, by becoming the first Japanese act to perform on Coachella's biggest indoor Sahara Stage.

Their performance was distinguished not only by this milestone but also by their live vocals, which stood out amid discussions about lip-syncing at the festival. Meanwhile, ELLE Japan highlighted the group's live singing through their words:

"The overwhelming singing ability delivered completely live was met with amazement on social media, with some even raising suspicions that the singer was lip-syncing, with some saying, "She was so stable that I thought she was lip-syncing."

This observation was echoed by fans who attended the show first-hand, reporting audible breathing and occasional muffled sounds, confirming the authenticity of their live vocals.

XG's set-list featured 13 songs, including hits like HESONOO, X-GENE, GRL GVNG, LEFT RIGHT, IN THE RAIN, SHOOTING STAR, etc.

Reflecting on the group's Coachella debut as reported by OSEN, XG expressed,

"This is a stage we have dreamed of since our debut. We feel a renewed determination that this is just the real beginning. Please look forward to a lot in the future."

Currently, they are also on their first world tour, "The first HOWL," with the final performance scheduled at Tokyo Dome on May 14, 2025. Fans eagerly anticipate their return to the Sahara Stage for Coachella's second weekend as well on April 20.

