"Outdid themselves once again" — XG earns praise for high-energy set, strong live vocals, & fashion at Coachella 2025 debut

XG made their debut at Coachella 2025 during Weekend 1, Day 3, delivering a high-impact performance. Their set quickly captured attention online and among festivalgoers. The group performed on the Sahara Stage on April 14 (KST) and earned widespread praise for their live vocals, stage presence, and stylish visual presentation.

As the only Japanese act in this year’s lineup, the performance stood out for its live singing even during intense choreography and under windy desert conditions. Their dance breaks, synchronized movement, and ad-libs were major highlights. Clips showcasing their vocals quickly went viral on social media.

Viewers applauded the group for not relying much on backtracks or pre-recorded vocals and called it a "true concert experience." One X user, @kawachiverse, wrote:

"i think we can all agree that xg outdid themselves once again. this was like a dream come true concert experience, even at home. I AM SO PROUD OF THEM."

Fans were equally taken by the fashion choices, especially outfits in red and white. The colors were linked to the Japanese flag by many.

"The props, the stage, the dance break m, the outfits, the storytelling?! 1000/10," a fan commented.

"XG outfits rarely ever miss. Always leaning heavy into the concept and I love that," another user added.

"XG does a fashion show at Coachella with TGIF," an X user wrote.

"So Proud of our girls Thats how you perform at Coachella! They set fire to the stage, and their outfits woahh! They are perfect! You can really see their passion by how they enjoy performing on stage XG! Chant the names," a fan mentioned.

Online, support poured in from both fans and new viewers. Many joined in, with some calling XG’s Coachella debut one of the weekend’s standout performances.

"XG probably the best performance at Coachella: they refused to use lipsync or back vocals, they even sang ad-libs live. 100% singing while dancing with incredible outfits under the wind and sand of the desert. Hope they get the global recognition they deserve," another netizen added.

"I JUST REALIZED THEY CHOSE RED AND WHITE BECAUSE JAPAN'S FLAG COLORS," a fan remarked.

"XG never disappoint me. The outfits are crazy, the vocal is PRESENT, and their performance so fawking good," an X user wrote.

More about XG’s Coachella setlist, recent milestones, and world tour plans

The group's Coachella 2025 Weekend 1 setlist included the following tracks:

X-GENE

WOKE UP

LEFT RIGHT

IN THE RAIN

TGIF

PUPPET SHOW

IYKYK

IS THIS LOVE (Piano Version)

NEW DANCE

SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT

SHOOTING STAR

The performance marked another achievement in a breakout year for the group. They made their debut in 2022 with Tippy Toes. The group includes members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya, and Cocona. Currently, they are one of the most prominent Japanese girl groups on the global scene.

Their second EP, AWE, was released in November 2024 and proved to be both a critical and commercial success. It charted at No. 3 on the Oricon Weekly Albums and Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums Chart and reached No. 12 on Apple Music’s Worldwide Album Chart. The lead single, HOWLING, trended in 10 countries and ranked No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard Rap Digital Song Sales chart.

The septet is also currently in the middle of their first world tour, The First HOWL, which includes stops across Asia, North America, and Europe. The recent European leg took them to cities like Paris, London, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

The group is set to perform again during Weekend 2 on April 20. Fans are already calling the next set one of the most anticipated performances of the festival’s second half.

