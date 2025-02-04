The latest episodes of Single’s Inferno season 4 have sparked lively discussions online, particularly due to an unexpected exchange. The exchange was between contestants Kim Jeong-su and Lee Si-an.

As the reality dating show continues to build tension among its participants, fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between this season’s helicopter scene and a memorable moment from the previous installment featuring Gwan-hee and Minji.

The buzz began after Jeong-su and Si-an found themselves seated together during the helicopter ride. They were visiting Paradise, a coveted destination where couples enjoy a luxurious retreat away from the harsh conditions of Inferno.

While their conversation was lighthearted on the surface, subtle cues in their body language did not go unnoticed by viewers. Many speculated that there was clear chemistry, but their reluctance to openly pursue each other was a recurring theme throughout the season.

Social media quickly exploded with reactions, with some fans jokingly calling the moment “Minji-Gwanhee 2.0”. They claimed the dynamic between Jeong-su and Si-an mirrored last season’s iconic interaction of Single’s Inferno. An X user, @caramelcldstone wrote,

"HAHAHAHAHAHA MINJI GWANHEE 2.0."

Others also joined in and remarked that both seemed interested in each other but were too caught up in their pride to take the first step.

"anyways, finally in this season we got another phenomenal helicopter scene besides gwanhee, hyeseon, minji. its jeongsu, sian & yjs. REALLY FUNNY WHEN I SEE IT. jeongsu looks really jealous but he holds his feelings. PLEASE BE HONEST WITH YOUR FEELINGS JEONGSU!," another used added.

"The way this scene is giving Deja Vu from season 3. Youjin as Minkyu, Jeongsu as Minji, Sian as Gwanhee, and Junseo as Hyeseon. The producers know what they are doing when they make these seating arrangements," an X user wrote.

"Not Jeongsu trying to do a Minji with Sian on this helicopter," a fan mentioned.

Others noted how Si-an appeared particularly affected by Jeong-su’s actions, hinting that she had feelings for him from the start but hesitated due to his mixed signals in previous episodes of Single’s Inferno.

"Sian obviously likes Jeongsu from the get-go. When she said her heart fluttered by his gesture on the helicopter ride, she was into him. She was just disappointed with his response during that campfire so she mentioned Theo despite not having feelings for him," an X user wrote.

"Jeongsu and sian are so funny. They both are very clearly into each other but both want the other to pursue them and both playing hard to get which is why they’re never gonna work out lmao. The egos too big and nobody ready to give it up," another fan mentioned.

More about the developments in the latest episodes of Single’s Inferno 4

Episodes 9 and 10 of Single’s Inferno 4 brought several twists as contestants continued forming connections and re-evaluating their choices. Jun-seo, after repeatedly choosing Si-an, left Min-seol heartbroken.

Meanwhile, Jeong-su surprised everyone by picking You-jin for Paradise, despite previously showing interest in Hye-jin and Hae-lin. However, his time with You-jin seemed more like a fun distraction than a serious romantic pursuit.

Si-an, torn between Jeong-su and Jun-seo, found herself in a dilemma after realizing both men were treating her similarly. The situation became even more complicated during a double date, where Jun-seo’s competitive nature irritated Si-an, while Jeong-su’s gentle approach towards You-jin made her second-guess her feelings.

The tension in Single’s Inferno reached its peak when the female contestants competed in a physical game, with Si-an emerging victorious. This meant she had the power to choose a partner for Paradise.

As the Single’s Inferno episode ended on a suspenseful note, she began her sentence: “The person I’d like to go to Paradise with is…” before the screen faded to black.

With Single’s Inferno edging closer to its conclusion, the unpredictable dynamics between contestants continue to captivate audiences.

Whether Jeong-su and Si-an will finally express their true feelings remains to be seen, but for now, their helicopter ride has cemented itself as one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

