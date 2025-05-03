"Most Influential star worldwide"- Fans react as Power Ionics Official Store updates the name of their product to 'BTS' V bracelet'     

On May 2, 2025, The Power Ionics Official store updated the name of their product (bracelet) to 'BTS' V bracelet' on Shopee Malaysia and Singapore. The latest change was made after the piece went viral among the fandom and received an influx of orders from the fandom.

It is to be noted that the website also uploaded a video/photo of the K-pop idol wearing the weave band. Power Ionics' popularity rose to 100% on Google Trends after BTS' V posted the bracelet on his Instagram story.

For those unversed, the male artist wore the accessory on his hands in his latest Instagram story on April 30, 2025. V was in the gym donning a sleeveless shirt paired with vintage cotton relaxed-fit double-pleated long pants. He flaunted his biceps, and a red bracelet was spotted on his hands.

It is to be noted that the Power Ionics Weave Band unisex waterproof lons and Germanium Sports fashion bracelet has multiple features. It increases energy, improves flexibility, reduces exhaustion, and supports post-workout recovery. The product has been made from hypoallergenic, adjustable bio silicone and an enhanced active lifestyle.

Subsequently, Power Ionics' act of naming their bracelet after BTS' Kim Taehyung circulated on social media, and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the artist, and an X user tweeted:

"Kim Taehyung is most influential star worldwide."

The fandom stated that BTS' V did not need to try to advertise any product. Only his visual and name card were enough to create an influx of demand.

"Thee Kim Taehyung BORAHAE KIM TAEHYUNG And he wasn't even trying. I bought 2 since one is not enough. We love you Kim Taehyung,"- a fan reacted.

"As BA he enhanced the performance of brands like none other, he sells out merch just because he uses them, he was mentioned by Blue House Korea for his selling power, he is known for his fantastic style and taste! Kim Taehyung is the biggest and most influential brand,"- a fan shared.

"TAEHYUNG BRAND IMPACT This is why all the Brands are highly anticipating his comeback, with lots more 'Blood Sweat and Tears' to be shed. May The Best Brands Win! And yes, I've been told my account is going to be getting crazy busy very soon,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users mentioned that BTS' V's power and impact were insane globally.

"Power Ionics Official Store on Shopee Malaysia updated the name of the bracelet to include the description [BTS V Bracelet], they even included a photo of Taehyung's wrist wearing the bracelet Power Ionics brand also achieved 100% of Google's global trends Powerful,"- a user reacted.

"Power Ionics Official Store on Shopee Malaysia added [BTS V Bracelet] to 2 listings, with one featuring a photo of Taehyung wearing it. Their popularity soared 100% worldwide on Google Trends after he posted the bracelet on his IG story. The power, the impact is insane,"- a user shared.

Recent activities of BTS' V

On March 31, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Newsis reported that BTS' V donated over 200 million won to aid and support the recovery efforts from the recent wildfire.

According to the Korean Red Cross, the 100 million would be used for relief activities for victims trapped in the wildfire-stricken zone. It would also be utilized for the treatment of firefighters.

BTS members expressed their respect for the people risking their lives to safeguard the individuals trapped in the crisis. He said:

"I would like to express my deepest respect to those who have been affected by this sudden disaster as well as firefighters and volunteers who are risking their lives and working hard on the front lines every day."

BTS' V further mentioned:

"While doing evening roll call in the military, I felt so bad watching the news, and I felt even worse thinking that some of my comrades' families may have suffered damage. Fortunately, the forest fire has been mostly put off, but I hope there will be no further casualties, and I hope that my donation will be of some help."

BTS' V is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More