"Mother and daughter reunion" — Fans anticipate as Kwak Sun-young is reported to make a cameo in Resident Playbook

Actress Kwak Sun-young will reportedly be seen in the upcoming episode of Resident Playbook, as per MBC News on April 18, 2025. She will likely reprise her role as Lee Ik-sun from Hospital Playlist. However, the extent and nature of her role in the drama are not clear at the moment.

Meanwhile, Kwak Sun-young and the lead of Resident Playbook, Go Youn-jung, previously featured in the drama Moving as a mother-daughter pair. However, their pairing was a sad one, as Youn-jung's character never met her mother.

Sun-young's reported cameo in Resident Playbook has made fans hopeful of a less tragic reunion of the duo in this series. Here's how one X user reacted:

"Hoping Go Younjung got to meet Kwak Sunyoung in the drama. Mother and daughter reunion."

Fans also found a layered meaning in Kwak Sun-young's cameo. They connected the actress's role in Moving to the ongoing story in Resident Playbook, which highlights the lives of OB-GYN resident doctors. Meanwhile, amid all the emotional comments, there also came a reference to the much-awaited Hospital Playlist season 3.

"This cameo has so many layers like??? to hospital playlist fans, she's lee iksun but to moving fans, sunyoung acted as younjung's mother whom she never met in the series and now she's having a special appearance in resident playbook where mothers are highlighted I'M SOBBING," a fan wrote.

"Peak after peak but we need season 3 desperately man," a user replied.

"FINALLY A MOTHER-DAUGHTER REUNION (in another universe)," another fan wrote.

Fans anticipated whether Kwak Sun-young's character in Resident Playbook would show her and Jun-wan's (played by Jung Kyung-ho) life after season 2 of Hospital Playlist ended almost four years ago.

Viewers got to see Chu Min-ha (played by Ahn Eun-jin) and Yang Seok-hyeong's (played by Kim Dae-myung) life after the events of season 2, and fans hoped that the story had moved forward for the 'Bidulgi' couple as well.

"What if not only will we meet junwan and iksun, but also baby bidulgi," a fan wrote.

"Entire HosPlay cast doing a cameo. At this point, I’m just waiting for Kim Jun (Uju) to also make a cameo," another commented.

"Omg pls let iksun meet yiyoung too aaaaaaaa my moving family," one fan replied.

About Kwak Sun-young's role in Hospital Playlist and her other notable works

Kwak Sun-young's role in the Hospital Playlist series was of Lee Ik-sun, a military police officer who was Lee Ik-jun's sister, U-ju's fearless aunt, and also Jun-wan's girlfriend. Even though it was a supporting character in the drama, it was a refreshing addition to the cast and was loved by fans.

While the makers have kept the role of Lee Ik-sun in Resident Playbook under wraps, it remains to be seen if she will appear in just one episode or more.

The actress is also known for her roles in dramas like Moving, Encounter, and Inspector Koo, among others. Furthermore, she was recently seen in the movie Lobby.

Resident Playbook is also reported to have cameos by other notable characters from Hospital Playlist. The drama premiered on April 12, 2025, and has since gained a lot of attention.

