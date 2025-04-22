"Mr. all rounder" - Fans react as BTS Jin tops the Good Data FUNdex as the Most Buzzworthy TV-OTT Non-Drama Performer

BTS Jin has once again topped the popularity charts, but this time for his presence on TV. The singer-actor who recently wrapped up Kian's Bizarre B&B on Netflix has gained a lot of attention because of his comic timing, his humble approach and his overall mature understanding on the show.

Ad

Good Data FUNdex released a dataset on April 22, 2025, wherein BTS Jin had topped the Most Buzzworthy TV-OTT Non-Drama Performer chart with a popularity rate of 3.62%. Fans were glad to hear the news and took to social media to express their glee and support for the singer. Here's what one X user wrote:

"mr. all rounder"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Congratulations to my man ..so proud of you..you are amazing Jin seokjin kimseokjin," a user wrote

"Jin works hard, humble, multitalented....he deserves the best," another user replied.

"I love how each BTS members has his OWN impact," a fan wrote.

The comments also featured a constant stream of "Congratulations Jin," to show their support for the BTS member. The rise in his popularity came through his appearance on variety shows, and fans hoped that they would get to see more of him in such formats. Here's what they wrote:

Ad

"Between Kian B&B and Run Jin, well deserved entertainment King Kim Seokjin," a fan wrote.

"Deserved and hopefully this is just the beginning," another fan commented.

"OMG MY SUPERSTAR!!!!!!! YOU JUST KEEP ON THRIVING. IM SO PROUD OF YOU," a user replied.

In addition to this chart, BTS Jin ranked #3 on the OVERALL Most Buzzworthy TV-OTT Performer (Drama + Non-Drama) on the Good Data FUNdex Topicality Ranking with a popularity rate of 2.04%.

Ad

What has led to BTS Jin's surge in popularity since his discharge from the military?

Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, was the first member of the K-pop group BTS to be discharged from the military. He was discharged on June 12, 2024. Following the discharge, he immediately turned to focusing on his solo activities. He released a full version of the song Super Tuna, followed by his first solo EP, Happy, in November 2024, followed by the revival of the variety show Run Jin.

Ad

Come 2025, the singer turned to further venturing into modeling and participation in reality TV shows. He became the brand ambassador of the popular Korean ramen brand Jin Ramen. Additionally, he also became a regular cast member on the reality TV show Kian's Bizarre B&B. His adaptability to the challenges and unfamiliar conditions in the show was one of the highlights of his appearance throughout.

In other news, BTS Jin will be releasing his second EP, Echo, on May 16. He also announced a world tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, starting July 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More