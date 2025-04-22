"He worked so hard"—Fans amused as BTS' Jin admits he can't keep up with his own content flood on Weverse

On April 22, 2025, BTS’ Jin amused fans on Weverse by admitting that the recent wave of content featuring him had become too overwhelming, even for him. The singer humorously remarked that he couldn't keep up with all that was being released. He pointed at the extensive list of appearances, events, and projects he's been part of since his return from military.

His message came after the final set of episodes of Netflix's Kian's Bizarre B&B were released on April 22. His statement quickly sparked praise and admiration, as fans acknowledged his post-military momentum and dedication. An X user, @winnttaebear, shared the screenshot of the idol's translated Weverse messsage:

"There's so much content coming out that I can't monitor it.. Something's coming out in one shot. (Proud)."

Fans noted that Jin has earned every right to feel accomplished. An X user, @MoonJiinA, wrote:

"So proud of my precious hardworking Seokjinnie~ He worked so hard and gave us so much!!"

Many pointed out that while the BTS star himself may be struggling to track his output, fans have been eagerly following every update.

"He has not took rest for sure . cause wdym there are lots of jin contents coming up even though there are many after his military discharge. Man is so booked and packed," a fan wrote.

"And I’m EATING IT ALL TF UPP!!!!!!!!," an X user commented.

"me too. cant keep up. i'm adulting so hard nowadays but im just here jin, supporting you," another fan added.

"Even the man himself cant keep up with his own success," a fan mentioned.

Fans continued to celebrate his content and also expressed their pride in his work.

"He should be! Truly our most talented, hardworking man. can't wait to watch and enjoy everything!," a fan remarked.

"He works so hard!! I'm so proud of him and I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE WHAT HE HAD PREPARED !!!!!," a comment read.

"Since jin came out of military, it seems he only rested for 3 days . He's worked so hard, and filmed a looot of contents!," a fan wrote.

Jin’s post-military activities: Albums, shows, endorsements, and global appearances

Jin attends Netflix's "Kian's Bizarre B&B" press conference in Seoul, South Korea. (Image via Getty)

Since being discharged from military service on June 12, 2024, the Super Tuna singer has maintained a relentless schedule. Just one day later, he appeared at BTS’ FESTA 2024, held at Jamsil Arena. The event was to celebrate the group’s 11th anniversary with fans.

In November 2024, he dropped his first solo album, Happy. It featured tracks like I'll Be There and Running Wild. The album earned strong chart positions globally, with platinum certifications in both Korea and Japan.

Now, the singer is preparing for the release of his second solo album, Echo, due on May 16, 2025. The upcoming project consists of seven tracks, including a collaboration with YENA. To promote the album, he has planned a video call fansign event, offering one-on-one time with selected fans worldwide.

Alongside music, the singer has been a constant presence on screen. He launched his variety show Run Jin, which concluded on April 15. He also starred in Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B. His television appearances span a range of programs, including The K-Star Next Door Season 4, Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, and Handsome Guys.

In terms of brand endorsements, his portfolio has grown rapidly. He is the global ambassador for Fred Jewelry, Gucci, Laneige (Cream Skin), Alo Yoga, and Jin Ramen. He is also involved in launching a new liquor brand, IGIN, which is in collaboration with Baek Jong-won.

One of his most celebrated moments came in July 2024, when he served as South Korea’s representative in the Paris Olympic torch relay. Dressed in white, he carried the torch past the Louvre.

This summer, the idol will embark on his first solo fan-concert tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, starting in Goyang before traveling to Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam. Fans can look forward to live performances of songs from both Happy and Echo.

