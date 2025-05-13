"Must have been a very bad break up" — Fans hilariously react as BTS' Jin shuts down Tuna divorce rumors after 'Don't Say You Love Me' poster drop

On May 13, 2025, BTS’ Jin hopped on Weverse to chat with fans just ahead of the release of his solo track Don’t Say You Love Me. The interaction came shortly after the track's new posters dropped, featuring the K-pop idol and actress Shin Se-kyung running while holding hands.

Ad

BTS ARMY account posted about the teaser, joking that it looked more like a movie preview than a music video. They also reminded fans that the full video will premiere on May 16 at 1:00 pm KST on Weverse and YouTube.

Fan comment on Jin's Don’t Say You Love Me poster (Image via Weverse)

Seokjin saw the post and jumped in, saying:

Ad

Trending

"Oh, I've already seen it."

Jin's reply to fan's comment (Image via Weverse)

One fan jokingly scolded Jin for holding a girl’s hand and being pulled around by her. They playfully suggested he should just hold Tuna’s hand instead of referencing his 2022 song Super Tuna.

Ad

“I’m sorry.. And Tuna doesn’t have hands," Jin replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another comment asked if he was “divorcing Super Tuna.”

“I've never married a Tuna," Jin answered.

Fans and Jin's interaction (Image via Weverse)

When a fan asked for a sneak peek of the music video, the 32-year-old singer replied:

Ad

"There’s nothing much.. My face came out a lot..”

Fans and Jin's interaction (Image via Weverse)

Fans react hilariously to the exchange. One X user commented:

Ad

"It must have been a very bad break up that he refuse to acknowledge it. What did the tuna do to you baby?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many joked about a fictional breakup between Jin and Tuna, referencing past moments where he jokingly "proposed" to it.

"He ditched tuna just like that 😭#justiceforsupertuna," a fan remarked.

"Nooo they weren't married. I think they have break off their marriage too," a user mentioned.

"You shouldn't propose if you don't plan to actually marry!!," a person shared.

More similar fan reactions.

Ad

"He literally proposed to the tuna ffs 😭😭😭😭😭 all men do is lieeeee," a netizen said.

"Justice for Tuna 😭," a viewer noted.

"Obviously he didn't marry the tuna you guys he only got engaged! then the tuna had the audacity to cheat which lead to seokjin breaking up with the tuna and writing don't say you love me. I know because I was the lawyer," another fan added.

Ad

More about BTS Jin's forthcoming track Don’t Say You Love Me

BTS Jin's 'Don’t Say You Love Me' posters (Image via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)

On May 12, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC released brand-new teaser posters for BTS Jin’s solo track Don’t Say You Love Me. The song is the main single from his next album, Echo.

Ad

A day later, on May 13, one of the posters showed Jin running through a garden with a woman, while another captured him standing alone in a city lit by fading lights.

Fans speculated about the woman’s identity until BIGHIT confirmed it was actress Shin Se-kyung, known for her roles in dramas like Run On. The company also clarified that the concept follows a fictional storyline. The song is a mellow pop track.

Ad

It focuses on two people stuck in a bond they can’t let go of, even though it’s clearly falling apart. Taglines like “Crossed gazes and tangled hearts" and “our bittersweet story” were included on the posters.

BTS’ Jin is set to drop his second solo album, Echo, on May 16. The album follows his 2024 debut, HAPPY, and will feature seven tracks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More