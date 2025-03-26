NCT's Taeyong is all set to appear as a narrator in a documentary while serving in the military

On March 26, 2025, Sports Seoul reported that NCT member Taeyong will make an appearance on TV as a narrator for a documentary. The singer is currently serving in the Navy as part of his mandatory military service.

The documentary, titled Codename 1950 - Cruise, is a joint Korean-US production that will explore 80 years of naval history. It will also highlight Admiral Son Won-il, who is regarded as the founder of the South Korean Navy.

Additionally, the documentary will feature testimonies from Baekdusan war veterans, along with frontline operations, Naval Academy training, and the latest Aegis ship's construction.

Taeyong enlisted in the Navy as an active soldier on April 15, 2024. As a member of the 702nd batch of active naval soldiers, he will bring his military experience to the screen by sharing stories of his seniors' dedication and juniors' passion, as reported by Sports Seoul.

Codename 1950 - Cruise is scheduled to air on KBS1 Documentary at 10:25 pm KST on March 29, 2025.

More about NCT's Taeyong and his solo activities

Taeyong, aka Lee Tae-yong, is a member and leader of the South Korean boyband NCT under SM Entertainment. In 2016, he debuted with NCT's first sub-unit, NCT-U, and he became the leader of NCT 127 later that year. In 2019, he joined the supergroup SuperM, which was a collaborative project between SM Entertainment and Capitol Records.

The singer has contributed to over 40 songs in four languages, primarily for NCT's units and as a solo artist. In March 2021, he launched his personal SoundCloud account and released his self-written demo single, Dark Clouds, along with its remix.

This marked the beginning of his independent music releases on the platform, which include GTA1, GTA2, Blue, Monroe (feat. Baekhyun of EXO), Rose (feat. Seulgi of Red Velvet), and Swimming Pool. Meanwhile, Dark Clouds also won the Top Comments Award at the 2021 SoundCloud Playback Awards.

He then expanded his creative scope by serving as a judge on the popular Korean dance survival reality show Street Woman Fighter in August 2021. The idol later reprised his role as a guest judge on the spin-off program, Street Dance Girls Fighter, along with bandmate Mark.

Taeyong also co-wrote the title track for NCT 127's third studio album, Sticker, which was released in September 2021. Additionally, he was credited as a choreographer and lyricist on the special album 2021 Winter SM Town: SMCU Express by contributing to the track Zoo.

In March 2022, the idol collaborated with Suran on her song Diamond from the EP Flyin' Part 1. He then launched his YouTube channel, TY Track, where he shared performance videos of his tracks Lonely (feat. Suran) and Ghost. In April 2022, the NCT member released his second official single, Love Theory. He also joined Mnet's dance reality show, Any Body Can Dance, as the MC in June 2022.

His debut EP, Shalala, was released on June 5, 2023, and featured seven tracks. All the songs on the record were co-written by Taeyong along with collaborators like Royal Dive, Zayson, and Squar. The album was a commercial success, selling over 380,000 copies in its first week.

The idol's second EP, Tap, was released in February 2024, and it topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 33 countries.

Taeyong is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in December 2025.

