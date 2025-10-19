Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars' Kang Seung-won aka Triple Star cleared of embezzlement after yearlong restaurant funds probe

On October 19, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that chef Kang Seung-won, popularly known as Triple Star from Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars, has been cleared of all embezzlement charges. The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul closed the yearlong investigation, stating that there was no evidence of wrongdoing or intent to misuse restaurant funds.The case began in November 2024 after Kang Seung-won’s ex-wife filed a complaint against him. She alleged that he had diverted about ₩24 million (approximately $18,000) from the restaurant’s revenue to repay his father’s personal debt. However, the police determined that the restaurant, Treed, was registered solely under Kang Seung-won’s name and that his former spouse was not a business partner.Reports confirmed she had no role in managing the establishment. According to AllKpop, the police authorities said,&quot;Following a breakup sparked by personal discord, the money received from A was settled and returned in full, and the profit-sharing ratio of 25% was scrupulously observed when distributing any proceeds. Based on the submitted materials and testimony, there is insufficient basis to find intent by Kang Seung Won to secretly appropriate operating funds or revenues.&quot;Authorities further stated that the ₩150 million (around $110,000) she had contributed was a loan, not an investment. Records showed that both parties had signed a notarized document in early 2021, converting the amount into borrowed money.As a result, she had no claim to ownership or profit shares. The police emphasized that Kang had repaid the loan in full and that there was no evidence of any illegal activity.Kang Seung-won finished third on Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars. He paused his public appearances last year when the allegations first surfaced.Culinary Class Wars chef Kang Seung-won addressed the controversy, career background, &amp; moreAfter the recent news, Kang Seung-won updated his Instagram handle. In his post, the chef expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout the investigation. He said he had remained silent to avoid exposing private matters about his ex-wife, but promised to pursue legal action against false rumors online.According to Chosun Biz, he said,&quot;Hello. I am Kang Seung-won, who appeared as Triple Star on Culinary Class Wars. Around this time last year, when I was receiving excessive love, the result came out regarding the alleged embezzlement in the course of business filed by my ex-wife.&quot;He wrote that he received official confirmation of non-prosecution from both the police and the prosecution last month.&quot;In September I received notification of a decision of non-prosecution (no charges) from the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, and recently the prosecution confirmed the decision of no charges. During that time I secured evidence that could refute the claims through a phone forensic examination, but I remained silent about many unfounded speculations.&quot;규 @kyupopopieLINKPreviously, last year (end of 2024) after finishing Culinary Class War, Triple Star was accused of engaging in Michelin employment lobbying, verbal abuse, and making threats.Kang Seung-won thanked his patrons and said he would continue to work hard to become a better chef, learning from this long and painful year.Before the embezzlement case, Kang Seung-won was embroiled in various scandals related to his private life. In late 2024, the South Korean media outlet Dispatch covered the ex-wife’s statement about her ex-husband.It reported that she had allegedly provided luxury gifts to various acquaintances to arrange for him to work at the Michelin-rated restaurants Atelier Crenn and Benu while he was in the United States.These claims were later refuted by Benu’s owner, chef Corey Lee. He confirmed that Kang was hired full-time purely based on merit after performing well as an intern.Following his clearance, many now wonder if Kang’s legal vindication could help him rebuild his reputation.