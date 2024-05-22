Netizens ecstatic over Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won’s never-seen-before wedding stills from ‘Queen of Tears’

On May 22, 2024, Queen of Tears stars Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun made headlines and sent the internet into a frenzy as their new wedding photos from the drama surfaced. The new photos were released in the photobook of the OST album.

The front cover of the drama's Original Soundtrack (OST) CD featured an image of the two stars holding onto each other in a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot, which captured their on-screen chemistry. The hype around the program and its principal stars has only grown with the publication of its most recent edition.

Netizens on the Korean online forum TheQoo shared their opinions on the new stills. Over 240 comments and nearly 40,000 views have already been made on a post about the photo on the well-known Korean forum TheQoo. On X, fans poured in their love for their favorite onscreen couple from the hit tvN and Netflix drama.

"You can feel the love and joy between HW and HI in this wedding pic and its so unheard of in Kdrama land - that's the difference. Seriously, I've seen other onscreen wedding couple pics and really can't compare to this." — an X user wrote.

"TvN not giving free for their best visual couple wedding photoshoot so we should pay to get more exclusive their wedding souvenir" — an X user wrote.

"Just look at this absolutely beautiful wedding photo! The chemistry between them is beyond words. This is why they didn't opt for a magazine shoot - our hearts can barely handle it!" — an X user wrote.

Others joined in the conversation as they trended the hashtag "SooWon" on X and lauded Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's striking chemistry. Several fans noted that new wedding stills were taken before the drama commenced filming. Regarding beauty and acting prowess, fans have been especially vociferous about how perfectly the two celebrities complement one another.

"Mind y'all, they filmed their wedding scenes during their FIRST MEETING. imagine being on set for the first time and pulling off that real married couple vibes already. soowon's chemistry" — an X user wrote.

"I bet there was a kissing scene during the wedding scene, but TVN decided to gatekeep it." — an X user wrote.

"Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun wedding !!! That eye contact...and KSH hand be like she's mine..OMG !!!" — an X user wrote.

"Goshhh, my heart in these kind of wedding photos of our #SooWon couple is the “WEDDING OF THE CENTURY” period!" — an X user wrote.

"Whoever came up with the wedding invitation concept for the OST album deserves a huge bonus 👏🏼 ps: their photobook would have been even better if it only included pictures from their pre wedding and wedding day photos 🥺👉👈" — an X user wrote.

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's new pre-wedding photos from Queen of Tears delight fans

The new pre-wedding stills of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won were also displayed in episode 1 of Queen of Tears. However, the images were mostly out of focus during the wedding scene and were vaguely seen on the wedding invites and photo frames.

Kim Soo-hyun lent his melodious voice to the track Way Home OST for the ending scene of Queen of Tears. The last episode of the drama was aired on April 29, 2024, and was two hours long. Notably, the South Korean star sang a song for his drama after a decade.

Before this, Kim Soo-hyun performed two OSTs — Promise and In Front of Your House — for the popular K-drama My Love from the Star, which was released in 2014.

Queen of Tears is the story of Seoul National University law graduate Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) and his wife Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won). Hong Hae-in is the chaebol heiress of Queens Group and the CEO of Queens Department who is in an unhappy marriage with his husband.

However, once she learns about her chronic illness which left her with only three months to live, both Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo rekindle their lost love as they try to find a cure for her.