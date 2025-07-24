"New campaign is coming?" — Fans speculate a new BTS' Jungkook project and tattoo reveal amidst Calvin Klein's reported NYFW return

Recently, following the reveal of BTS' Jungkook's new tattoos and the accessories he has been spotted wearing ever since his discharge from the military have sparked speculations of a new campaign between the idol and Calvin Klein.The idol was named the global brand ambassador of the brand in 2023, and many fans and netizens appreciated the collaborative campaign. When he was spotted at the Incheon International Airport while boarding his flight to Los Angeles, the Closer to You singer wore a Calvin Klein cap with the brand's new campaign font.Many fans suspected that the font might've been inspired by the BTS member's handwriting. Additionally, the brand also refreshed their logo with the announcement of their upcoming campaign, building on the rumours given that purple is popular for being BTS' signature color.Moreover, at the airport, the idol was also spotted wearing black and purple nail paint on his fingers. Therefore, speculations about a new campaign between the two parties coming soon ran amok. Fans were also thrilled by the reveal of the idol's new tattoos.&quot;Calvin Klein refreshed their logo Calvin Klein × Jungkook new campaign is coming?!!!&quot; a fan tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.Social media comments came pouring in about possible collaborations happening in the near future.&quot;Calvin Klein knowing they're about to have their biggest campaign ever when they are first to reveal Jungkook's chest tattoo,&quot; said a fan.&quot;I think he helped design it too,&quot; added another fan.&quot;Waiting for a brand new JK × CK project,&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens expressed their excitement over the speculations of an upcoming campaign between the BTS idol and Calvin Klein.&quot;This is gonna be the first time we see him attending fashion week I'm gonna d!e,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;And we're all waiting for [Jungkook] to serve another legendary moment with a new campaign, new era, new fire,&quot; added an X user.&quot;they refreshed the logo just in time for jungkook to break the internet again,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;I know nothing official's been announced, but I'm living the whole movie in my head, tattoos, that half-smirk… just sayin',&quot; commented another X user.All about BTS' Jungkook's solo activitiesBTS' Jungkook made his official solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN ft. Latto in July 2023. Following that, in September 2023, he rolled out another collaborative single called 3D with Jack Harlow. In November of the same year, he put forth his first solo album, GOLDEN. The album held the song, Standing Next To You as its title track.In December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He joined under the Companion Soldiers system or &quot;buddy system&quot; of the South Korean military with his fellow member Jimin. This system helps friends, siblings, and other close relationships to enlist together to support and help each other during their service.In June 2024, the BTS member released a single called Never Let Go for the group's 11th debut anniversary. The song paid tribute to the relationship he shares with ARMYs. The idol also released his documentary film titled JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, which showcased the behind-the-scenes and creation of GOLDEN.In June 2025, Jungkook and Jimin were discharged from the military after the completition of their enlistment tenure.