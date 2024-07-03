NewJeans reportedly appointed as the 2024 Honorary Ambassadors for Korean Tourism

On July 3, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Munhwa Ilbo reported that NewJeans has been appointed as the Korean Tourism Honorary Ambassador by the Korea Tourism Organization. The information spread across the press and social media through music and tourism industry sources.

The five members, including Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, Minji, and Hyein, would take on the role of ambassadors and play a vital role in promoting the country's culture, tradition, and language through their meaningful music and boosting tourism. According to the outlet, the group's appointment ceremony for the Korean Tourism Honorary Ambassador will be held in later this month.

NewJeans created waves with their solo stage performances during their two-day meeting in Tokyo, Japan

NewJeans recently concluded their two-day fan meeting, 'Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome,' on June 26 and 27, respectively. The group delivered their solo stage performances and delivered multiple electrifying acts, charming Japanese audiences at their first-ever fan meeting and concert in the land of the rising sun.

NewJeans performed sixteen tracks, including their smash hits Ditto and Hype Boy. The fan meeting concert also emerged as the stage for a blend of Korean and Japanese music as Hanni, Minji, and Hyein performed a rendition of renowned native artists of Japan. The solo stage performances also involved the interaction of the younger and older generations of the country, who developed a connection through solo performances.

Hanni went viral for her interpretation of Japanese Showa Era singer Seiko Matsuda's classic track Blue Coral Reef, while Hyein gained praise for her rendition of Mariya Takeuchi's City Pop classic track Plastic Love. Meanwhile, Minji covered the track of renowned singer-songwriter Vaundy and performed Odoriko.

The group also emerged as the fastest foreign artist to deliver multiple performances after their debut at the Tokyo Dome. They were able to captivate Japan's audience and perform at the sought-after Tokyo Dome within one year and eleven months after their debut, cementing their status as one of the most loved rising artists in Japan.

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has also confessed to the outlet Chosun Ilbo that she was the backbone behind the creation of the entire production and fan-meeting concerts at the Tokyo Dome. She said that Hanni's solo stage Blue Coral Reef went viral due to the unexpected nostalgia and stated, as translated by allkpop:

"Given that this was our first showcase-like fan meeting in Japan, I felt a strong impression was necessary. I love surprise events and thought it would be fun to create an atmosphere not seen in contemporary groups. 'Blue Coral Reef' by Seiko Matsuda came to mind immediately in that regard. I anticipated that the catharsis of encountering an unexpected song on such a grand stage as Tokyo Dome would be immense."

NewJeans was appointed as the PR Ambassador for Incheon Airport Headquarters Customs, 2024, 2023 Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Commendation, 2023 Honorary Seoul PR Ambassador, and Seoul Fashion Week Global Ambassador.

