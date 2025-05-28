Nine Puzzles: When will the finale (Episodes 10 & 11) be released, and what to expect?

The psychological mystery drama Nine Puzzles premiered on Disney+ on May 21, 2025. The cast is led by Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku. The show’s dark, stylized approach to crime storytelling has quickly gained popularity, especially due to its unique structure. Rather than releasing episodes weekly, the 11-part series has been split into three distinct drops.

The first six episodes came out together. They were followed by episodes 7 to 9 on May 28. The final two episodes, 10 and 11, are set to release on June 4, 2025.

Directed by Yoon Jong-bin, Nine Puzzles follows criminal profiler Yun I-na. She is a woman still haunted by her past and was once suspected of murdering her uncle as a teen. She now finds herself caught in a new wave of killings that resemble that very incident.

Her reluctant partner in the investigation is Detective Han Saem, the same man who once accused her. As puzzle pieces are left at each crime scene, the line between hunter and suspect becomes increasingly blurred.

Across a nonlinear timeline, Nine Puzzles unravels its mystery through shifting perspectives, layered traumas, and deeply buried secrets. Each episode of Nine Puzzles tightens the noose as I-na tries to understand whether she’s chasing a killer or if the killer has been chasing her all along.

What to expect in Nine Puzzles Episodes 10–11: Final clues, deadly truths, and the last two puzzle pieces

Episodes 7 to 9 of Nine Puzzles delivered the most intense wave of revelations so far. From I-na’s arrest for murder to Captain Yang’s shocking confession and death, the psychological pressure on all characters has reached its peak. The story has now shifted focus toward the individuals I-na has come to trust, Dr. Lee, Dr. Hwang, Captain Yang, and others who seem to know more than they claim.

At the same time, the puzzle pieces are closing in on their final form. Only two remain, and the next victims might already be marked.

Viewers can expect the last two episodes of Nine Puzzles to be filled with major turning points. Episode 10 is likely to unravel the identity of the real killer, whose motivations are buried in childhood trauma, systemic corruption, and long-standing guilt.

With Dream Land and the orphanage repeatedly linked to the crimes, the killer’s message seems to go beyond revenge. It's about justice twisted by suffering. Episode 11 will probably focus on emotional fallout, moral reckoning, and whether I-na can finally clear her name—or if she remains trapped in a story where she’s been both a hunter and a suspect.

The next part of the story is also expected to focus more on Dr. Hwang and Dr. Lee, whose mysterious ties to the original Jungbu murder case have been only hinted at so far. Meanwhile, I-na’s therapy now seems more deliberate. With Captain Yang gone, his final cryptic words, Shindongal and Seojin, may hold the key to unlocking the killer’s identity.

The mayor's collapse after the puzzle piece was shown live also proves the killer is still in control and watching. As I-na races against time, what began as a case to prove her innocence might force her to confront the darkest corners of her own past.

Nine Puzzles is available to stream on Disney+.

