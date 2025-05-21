Nine Puzzles: When will part 2 (Episodes 7-11) release and what to expect?

Nine Puzzles premiered on Disney+ on May 21, 2025. The South Korean psychological thriller features Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku as the leads. The series has rapidly gained attention for its dark storytelling, complex characters, and chilling murder mystery. Six episodes out of the series' total eleven were released in one go and have left the viewers anticipating the remaining episodes. However, notably, the series has been split into three release batches— The show has been structured into three release batches: part 1, consisting of episodes 1-6, part 2 with 7-9, and part 3 comprising the rest.

Part 2 of Nine Puzzles, consisting of episodes 7, 8, and 9, is scheduled to premiere on May 28, 2025. The final episodes (10 and 11) will drop on June 4, 2025.

Nine Puzzles is set across 11 tightly crafted episodes and doesn’t follow a typical linear structure. Instead, it layers its narrative with flashbacks, misdirection, and a trail of eerie puzzle pieces that tie past and present murders together.

The titular mystery revolves around Yun I-na (Kim Da-mi), a criminal profiler with a tragic past. She was once the main suspect in her own beloved uncle’s murder. Now, a decade later, she is entangled in a string of killings that eerily echo that first crime. She now has to work alongside Detective Han Saem, who has not yet let go of his suspicions of her guilt in her uncle's murder after a decade, to solve the mystery.

What lies ahead in Nine Puzzles Episodes 7–11: Pasts collide, puzzles grow darker, and more

The first six episodes of Nine Puzzles slowly built a tense web of deceit, trauma, and buried secrets. Episode 6 ended with I-na discovering a new puzzle piece marked with brutal imagery. It could be a sign that more victims, and possibly truths, are about to surface. Part 2 is expected to pick up right where things left off.

It will dive further into I-na’s investigation as she tries to understand the killer’s true motive and decode the meaning of the disturbing puzzle sequence.

The first half of the Nine Puzzles confirmed that multiple people close to I-na’s late uncle, including a bar owner, a superintendent, and a factory worker, have all become targets in some way. While some suspects have been identified and arrested, I-na believes they are mere pawns in a larger plan.

As more puzzle pieces arrive, she begins linking the killings to a forgotten amusement park named Dream Land. She thinks it may hold the key to understanding the killer’s twisted design.

In the meanwhile, I-na has also started living with Han Saem (Son Suk-ku), the same detective who investigated (and suspected) her as a teenager in her uncle's murder case. However, their relationship, built on mistrust and unresolved history, grows more fragile with every case. Though the two are forced to rely on each other, the tension between them continues to increase due to their unresolved emotions.

Episodes 7 to 11 are expected to delve into the deeper psychological layers of both protagonists. It will also uncover who sent the puzzles, and why I-na was chosen as their recipient.

It remains to be seen whether I-na will be proven innocent, or if the real answer is even more terrifying than anticipated. The final act of Nine Puzzles promises to keep viewers on their toes as the mystery unfolds.

