NJZ's Danielle's sister Olivia Marsh speaks up amid plagiarism accusations

Olivia Marsh, sister of NJZ’s Danielle, caught up in plagiarism accusations by Isaac Dunbar over her song Backseat for similar musical beats. On February 22, Isaac Dunbar reportedly took to his Instagram story, seemingly showcasing his frustration over another musician stealing the song Onion Boy, which he wrote when he was 17 years old.

This went viral on social media pages like X, as netizens believed that the song was Olivia Marsh's Backseat, which was released recently on February 13, 2025, with the album Meanwhile. Several netizens criticized Olivia Marsh for allegedly plagiarizing Isaac Dunbar's work. On the other hand, some netizens sided with the Australian-Korean singer, claiming that Isaac Dunbar’s Onion Boy is listed as a sample, which means it could be used freely by other artists.

The situation blew up, garnering attention from Marsh's agency, which responded with a statement on X:

“We are conducting a thorough review of the situation to understand the concerns and ensure transparency. We respect the rights of all creators and will address this matter appropriately.”

Besides this, Marsh reached out to her fans on YouTube and made a written statement saying:

“I'm very sorry for everything that's going on and everyone in the middle of this situation. I feel responsible for not checking more thoroughly before releasing the song. I do not wish for anyone to get hurt. We are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible. Thank you all for being so patient. Love you all!”

Olivia Marsh shares a conversation with Isaac Dunbar regarding plagiarism allegations on Instagram

On February 13, 2025, Olivia Marsh dropped her EP 'Meanwhile', which included the track Backseat and the music video on February 21, 2025. She got embroiled in plagiarism allegations as Backseat Instrumental sounded similar to alternative pop singer Isaac Dunbar's Onion Boy, which was released back in 2019. Marsh's agency quickly responded to the matter by stating that they were reviewing the situation.

On February 22, 2025, she revealed her Instagram conversation with Isaac Dunbar, where she apologized to him regarding the situation.

She said:

“I had no idea about the similarity to your song when I received the beat. I can't begin to imagine how that would have felt. As a fellow musician, I would have been devastated hearing something that sounds so similar to my music, and I know now to be even more careful about what I release in the future.”

She further added:

“I did not intend to disrespect your art in any way. I hope that I get a chance to express how sorry I am. Please let me know if there's anything I can do.”

To this, Isaac Dunbar responded with an apology for the backlash she received from netizens due to his initial reaction.

He said:

“Hi Olivia, I really appreciate your apology. It was just such an initial shock to hear the songs sounding the same, especially on the same night as my first release as an independent artist. I apologize for any backlash you may have gotten, it was never you who I showed my initial distaste with, it was those who recreated the stems of "onion boy”.”

Olivia Marsh is an Australian-Korean singer who is known to be the sister of NewJeans or NJZ's Danielle. The singer has previously released music as a writer under the name Gyuna and a producer by the name Livy. Following the release of her EP ‘Meanwhile,’ she announced her Asia tour titled “Meanwhile: in Asia” on February 14. The singer will be performing in Taipei on March 18, in Hong Kong on March 19, and the encore show in Seoul on March 26, 2025.

