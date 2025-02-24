"No suspicions found"– NewJeans’ manager’s workplace bullying complaint against ADOR CEO dismissed by the Ministry of Employment and Labor

South Korean media outlet, Chosun Biz reported on February 23, 2025, that the Ministry of Employment and Labor had dismissed a workplace bullying complaint filed against ADOR CEO Kim Joo-young. A former manager of the K-pop group NewJeans had filed the complaint and it stemmed from allegations of coercion and wrongful treatment. However, the complaint was officially closed as the authorities did not find sufficient evidence to support the claims.

Ad

The complaint was initially filed in December 2024, after NewJeans (now NJZ) unilaterally declared the termination of their exclusive contract with ADOR in late November. The former manager, identified as "A," was responsible for handling advertising contacts after the contract termination.

"No suspicion found with the materials submitted by the complainant," the authority stated.

ADOR, which continues to assert that the group’s contract remains valid, accused A of acting unlawfully by engaging with advertisers outside of the agency’s oversight. The company launched an internal audit, which A later claimed amounted to workplace bullying.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to A’s allegations, ADOR had summoned him under the pretense of a business discussion. The former manager claimed that the company, however, placed him under a waiting order and pressured him to return his company-issued laptop. He also claimed that he was detained for three hours against his will and forced to hand over his phone.

Following this, he filed a complaint against ADOR's CEO Kim Joo-young with the Ministry of Employment and Labor, arguing that the agency’s actions constituted workplace bullying. During the investigation, ADOR countered A’s claims, stating that the company had conducted a standard audit due to the manager’s alleged misconduct.

Ad

The agency asserted that A had bypassed company protocol by directly contacting and encouraging advertisers to work with the group outside of Ador’s management. The label maintained that their internal measures were not coercive and that A was given multiple chances to explain himself. They also claimed that the return of the company-issued laptop was a standard procedure.

After reviewing the case, the Ministry of Employment and Labor ruled that there was no conclusive evidence of workplace bullying. The case was administratively closed, siding with ADOR's claims that their actions were part of routine company procedures rather than an attempt to intimidate or mistreat the employee.

Ad

Series of workplace bullying complaints against ADOR and HYBE dismissed by Ministry of Employment and Labour and others

The dismissal of A’s case marks the third time workplace bullying complaints related to ADOR and HYBE were dismissed by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

In a separate case, a former ADOR deputy CEO also filed a workplace harassment complaint against five HYBE executives. The complaint was filed because HYBE accused the deputy CEO of working alongside former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin to undermine the company’s authority. However, after a thorough investigation, the ministry found no basis for the claims, leading to another administrative closure.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, an NJZ fan had submitted a petition calling for an investigation into alleged workplace bullying involving group member Hanni. The Ministry of Employment and Labor dismissed this petition, determining that Hanni did not meet the legal criteria of an employee under South Korea’s Labor Standards Act.

The ministry explained that, due to the nature of management contracts in the entertainment industry, artists are considered equal contracting parties rather than traditional employees under company supervision.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With multiple workplace bullying complaints against Ador and HYBE being dismissed, the legal battle between NJZ and Ador continues.

A preliminary injunction hearing is set for March 7, 2025, regarding the group’s management rights and advertising contracts. Meanwhile, the first trial concerning the validity of their exclusive contract is scheduled for April 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback