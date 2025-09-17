“No wonder people get lost in there” - Fans left in awe over HYBE’s interior layout as CORTIS takes over the rooms with their ‘GO!’ dance challenge

On September 15, 2025, a short dance video from the boy band CORTIS posted on Douyin revealed the inside of HYBE’s building, sparking buzz online. The clip, set to their track GO!, was reshared by a fanpage on X with the caption:“POV: when we tryna GO! to 1M be like.”Though it appeared to be a behind-the-scenes moment, viewers quickly noted that the clip revealed parts of the company’s office layout. In the footage, the members move from one studio to another, showing the hallways and rooms. Netizens who had believed, from BTS’ live sessions, that the spaces were spread across different levels, noticed they are all on one floor.&quot;What the hell is this layout. no wonder people get lost in there,&quot; an X user commented.︎َ℣ (ia) @SaturnIsVenusLINKwhat the hell is this layout. no wonder people get lost in thereSome observed that the rooms are positioned side by side, suggesting that all of the Tannies' livestreams have been held in adjacent spaces.Lutsana ⁷ 🌑 @theagustdollLINKWhat the hell is the hybe floor plan bc I thought all of these rooms were in different floors after seeing BTS lives 😭 whole time they’re right next to each othertika⁷ 🍀 @borapotaetoLINKhold awn all those rooms i be seeing in tannies' lives been right next to each other this whole time ???!?#?#gigi gojo 🐳 @polartaegiLINKyou're telling me all those rooms i see in tannies' lives are like right next to each other ??*#?#)5?The design of the office, on the other hand, has now become a talking point, with fans examining details from room placement to lighting. The dance reel has shifted into a discussion about HYBE's interior space, with many highlighting the lack of &quot;windows&quot; and &quot;ventilation,&quot; calling the halls &quot;gloomy&quot; and &quot;stuffy.&quot;⋆✩˙Arya is AWAKE 🌸| @FluffyunieeLINKWhy are there no windows in this building 😭No ventilation?Soul ꔫ @soulmatcher7LINKMartin as tall as the door 😭 but honestly hybe interior is so stuffy and gloomy 😭🌧️⁷ @lyricistseokjinLINKthe depressing and small a*s hallways that looks suffocating and this maze of a layout.... what was the vision here ??More about BIGHIT's new boy-group, CORTISBIGHIT MUSIC's CORTIS (Image via X/@SpotifyUSA)HYBE’s label BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled its newest act in August 2025, introducing CORTIS, the first boy group from the company in six years after TXT. The lineup includes Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, and they are all in their teens. The name, short for “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,” stands for breaking rules in music and style.The team’s first track, GO!, dropped on August 11 on HYBE Labels’ YouTube channel. The song blends light trap rhythms with heavy synth layers. Lyrics focus on being different and chasing goals, with lines such as:“Ever since I was little, I've been the neighborhood, weirdo. Pop star in my mind, all the way back in eighth grade. Got our caps on lock, enter a new era and push on. When the olds see us, they give us a thumbs up.”Members co-wrote, co-composed, and co-directed the music video. Filmed in Los Angeles, it used techniques like stop-motion to highlight a carefree tone. A performance video followed on August 12. Shot in one take across LA streets, it combined sharp choreography with natural everyday scenes.CORTIS officially debuted on September 5 with the EP COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES. The title song, What You Want, moved more than 247,295 copies on release day, becoming the year’s strongest first-day sales for a rookie group.In other news, CORTIS has made a strong debut on the Billboard charts. Their first album, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, entered the World Albums chart at No. 15 (September 20 issue), despite its U.S. release falling outside the chart’s tracking period. Their follow-up track, FaSHioN, also ranked No. 9 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.