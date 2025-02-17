"Not a healthy society" — Professor Na Jong-ho stresses the value of redemption in statement on Kim Sae-ron’s passing, calls for social reflection

On February 17, 2025, South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz reported that Professor Na Jong-ho had spoken about the sudden passing of actress Kim Sae-ron. He urged the society to reflect on the importance of compassion and second chances. The Yale University assistant professor of psychiatry expressed profound sorrow over her death and warned of the dangers of a society that abandons individuals after their mistakes.

Ad

Professor Na, a renowned psychiatrist and author, has frequently spoken about mental health and societal pressures, and his latest statement highlighted how harsh public scrutiny and relentless criticism can contribute to tragic outcomes. He stated,

"A society that buries people without opportunities for rehabilitation after they’ve made a mistake is not a healthy society. The way our society throws away those who have made mistakes or fallen behind, as if nothing happened, resembles a giant 'Squid Game. Drunk driving is a very serious offense, and if the penalties are weak, then there is a problem with the legal system."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He drew a comparison to the survival game depicted in Squid Game, noting that society often offers no path to recovery for those who stumble.

All we know about Kim Sae-ron's sudden passing and Professor Na Jong-ho's statement

Actress Kim Sae-ron was found deceased at her home in Seongdong District, Seoul, on February 16, 2025, according to the Seongdong Police Station. Authorities found no signs of forced entry or foul play. The funeral is scheduled for February 19, 2025, at Seoul Asan Hospital, where her wake is currently being held.

Ad

News of her passing has sparked a wave of public reflection on the pressures of fame and the impact of public scrutiny. Professor Na Jong-ho, in his statement, acknowledged that Kim Sae-ron’s struggles were compounded by socioeconomic, psychological, and biological factors.

He pointed out that while drunk driving, the offense that derailed her career, is a serious crime deserving legal consequences, the public’s response towards Kim Sae-ron was excessively punitive.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He recalled reading about Kim Sae-ron's financial hardships, including her part-time job at a café, and was dismayed to see that the café itself received malicious comments online. He urged the public to engage in honest dialogue about empathy, redemption, and mental health and questioned,

"The last thing I saw about Kim was an article indicating she was working part-time due to financial difficulties, and I remember seeing that not only the article but also the cafe where she worked was bombarded with negative comments. How many lives have to be lost before we stop imposing destructive shame that leaves no room to breathe?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Sae-ron, who gained fame as a child actor in films like The Man from Nowhere, faced public backlash following her 2022 DUI incident, which resulted in her withdrawal from multiple projects and financial hardship.

Her sudden passing has become a painful reminder of the mental health toll that public scrutiny and harsh societal judgment can inflict. She was last seen in the 2023 series Bloodhounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback