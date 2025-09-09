"Not the job application": Internet reacts as KATSEYE's Manon hilariously shuts down dating allegations with Kid Laroi following MTV VMAs after party

On Tuesday, September 9, following KATSEYE's attendance at the MTV VMAs 2025, several dating allegations about Manon and the Australian rapper and singer, The Kid Laroi, landed on the internet. This was largely because the two artists were spotted leaving the MTV VMAs after-party together, and the photograph of the same resulted in various speculations.Therefore, to address and deny these allegations, Manon took to Weverse DM and expressed her thoughts regarding the same. She subtly called out netizens who have been speculating about dating allegations just because she's seen walking or standing alongside another artist. Manon also hilariously added an image of a job application form, suggesting that people who spread such rumours should get a job or refrain from poking too much into an artist's lifestyle. Many fans and fans found her response to the allegations well-handled and quite hilarious. Here's what she stated:&quot;Also, apparently, I date everyone I walk next to.&quot;Here are a few fan reactions regarding Manon's recent response to her dating allegations with The Kid Laroi:&quot;Not the job application&quot;CIN @YevgenyBogdanovLINK@manonstiara Not the job application 😭Many fans and netizens talked about they loved Manon's subtle yet hilarious way of handling the dating rumours.Ayumi @DjdjwkwkowLINKThe job application form is insaneHana | TOKI YO TOMARE 🧸 @luckyheekooLINKNgl this is for some of y'all too actually... You see the katz walk next to a man and immediately you start deep searching to know whether they date or not :/ady😛 @mshcgvLINKkatseye are too funny i love them, i wish kpop idols can pull out this move too LMAO😭😭𓆩ʟᴜɪxɪ♱ᴏ𓆪 @luxshicianxLINKShe literally said GET A JOB😭😭Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the same.freenwood mac @girlviewerLINKNWVENIDDJHFJDF oh she just gets funnierkhaito_pods @pods_khaitoLINKThe job application I aspire to have her humor one day like she is dawking funnymari suvaco do seokmin @zyoworld_LINKdiva behaviorwassay buldak ramen eater hai @fathrlessinsaanLINKShe’s so funny I love her 💔All you need to know about KATSEYE and their recent activitiesKATSEYE is a six-piece global girl group that debuted through the reality survival show organized in collaboration between HYBE Labels and Geffen Records called Dream Academy. The show was conducted in 2023 and the winning members, Lara, Daniela, Yoonchae, Megan, Sophia, and Manon, made the debut lineup of the global girl group, KATSEYE.Additionally, a Netflix documentary series, Popstar Academy: KATSEYE, was also released to showcase the group's formation from their audition to the days leading up to their debut. The debuted with their first single released in June 2024 called Debut, which followed up with another sincle called Touch. Both these tracks sat as part of the group's first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), which was released in August of the same year.Their EP held a total of five tracks, all of which was well-recieved by the netizens. They also released a theme song, Flame, for the Netflix animated series called Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld. In April 2025, the members continued to put forth record-breaking tracks like Gnarly. While the track recieved much divided reactions, many still appreciated their experimental take on music. In June, they released another single called Gabriela, which continued to garner attention from netizens on the girl group's unique and addictive music release. Both Gnarly and Gabriela was seated on the group's second EP tracklist, Beautiful Chaos. The members have also rolled out performance at iconic stages like Wango Tango 2025, Lollapalooza Chicago. KATSEYE has also rolled out collaborations with people for their tracks such as TXT's YEONJUN for Touch, Ice Spice for Gnarly, and more. With several exciting content and music releases from the rookie global girl group, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what the members have in store for them in the coming years.