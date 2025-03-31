"Now I'm crying": Fans react as BTS' Namjoon posts handwritten letter expressing gratitude over the creation of Right Place Wrong Person album

On Monday, March 31, BTS' Namjoon posted a handwritten letter through his Instagram story, expressing his gratitude to everyone who was involved in the creation of his solo album, Right Place Wrong Person. The album stands as the second solo studio album released by the K-pop idol, and it was rolled out in May 2024, when he was serving his mandatory military enlistment.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the letter, the idol thanked many people of his team and wrote,

"SanYawn, who stood with me at the beginning and end of RPWP, if it weren't for you, the timeline of my life might have been a little different.

He thanked artists like JNKYRD and Sehun and wrote,

Sehun for being in charge of various practicalities including A&R, JNKYRD for taking us to new heights sonically and musically, SeokJun and SuBin for being my trusted friends, companions, and observers, and for capturing and documenting all of these processes. Jimin for recording me in a different way with photos and stills."

Ad

RM continued to talk about all the staff members that participated in the project. Some of the names include Ryota, Mahito, pennachy, Director Lee SungJin, Director Ryu SungHee, Director Kim WooYoung, Bang Jae Yeop Film, Aube, Marks Rosie, Wing Shya, Kim HanJoo, Mokyo, HeeYoung, OhHyuk, WonJin, Unsyncable, kuo, Yuman, Little Simz, Danial Jordan, Mars Sumat, Kim Ah-Il.

He then continued with the following,

"I'm sorry that I couldn't write down all the people who gave of themselves from the song camp held in February to the final finishing touch, and I'm so grateful. I've learned so much. Big Hit and HYBE who helped this strange project come out into the world. I don't know what meaning/purpose it will hold, but I'm grateful to those who believed in me."

Ad

He also talked about the BTS members who helped him in the journey for the past 10 years and also his fandom, ARMY. He concluded his letter by thanking all the other relationships that have been a part of this year, before and after he enlisted in the military. Namjoon also put forth that the album Right Place Wrong Person, was an album for all the right people in the wrong place of the world.

Ad

When this letter landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but appreciate RM for thoughtfully sharing his feelings. Many expressed that the letter was so well written, with an overflow of emotions. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same,

"Man comes on a random monday and posts a handwritten letter. Now I’m crying"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"he is the kind of person I fall in love in books," said a fan

"Thank you, Namjoon, because I feel like this almost every day of my life, and I’ve learned to feel happy and kind of proud about it," added another fan

"this whole letter is beautiful. I’m constantly in awe of Namjoon’s writing. What a beautiful human and soul," commented a netizen

Ad

More fans and netizens commended the idol's letter and praised his vocabulary and writing skills.

"joon is true poet, this was beautiful ;_;" stated a fan

"Oh God. Here come the tears. Thank YOU, Namjoon, for sharing RPWP with us. That album is a masterpiece," said a netizen

"I am cry how does he make every single word so beautiful," commented another X user

Ad

All you need to know about BTS Namjoon's solo career

BTS' RM or Kim Nam-joon is a South Korean rapper who debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2013, alongside his fellow group members. He is a member of the group's Rap Line, which also consists of two other members, j-hope and SUGA.

During Namjoon's time as a BTS member, he released several solo tracks through the group's albums, such as Intro: Persona, Reflection, Trivia: Love, etc. Additionally, he has also rolled out other independent tracks through SoundCloud, as a soloist. Some of these tracks are Bicyle, and his two mixtapes, RM and mono.

Ad

Ad

However, his official solo debut was in December 2022 with the release of his first studio album, Indigo. The album was a representation of the final years of Namjoon's twenties, and it holds a total of ten tracks. He also collaborated with several artists for the album including Anderson .Paak, Erykah Badu, Epik High's Tablo, Paul Blanco, Kim Sa-wol, Mahalia, Colde, Youjeen, and Park Ji-yoon.

In December 2023, Namjoon enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment. He is currently serving as a Corporal. In May 2024, the idol's second studio album, Right Place Wrong Person, which was recorded before the idol's enlistment, was rolled out.

Ad

The album consisted of a total of eleven tracks, and the collaborators included Little Simz, DOMi & JD BECK, Kim Han-joo, Moses Samney, JNKYRD, Kuo, OHHYUK, and San Yawn. On the other hand, the idol is scheduled to be discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback