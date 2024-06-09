BTS' Kim Namjoon drops the official MV of "ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)" from his solo album "Right Place, Wrong Person"

On June 10, 2024, at 12 am KST, BTS frontman Kim Namjoon aka RM released the official music video of ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) from his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. The track is the second-last song in his album and is only 1 minute and 22 seconds long. It comes right ahead of the album's closing song Come back to me which was pre-released on May 10, 2024.

The official video of ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) touches lightly on the concept of a timeline split. Namjoon is seen sitting on a stool in his recording studio when he starts performing live. His staff and filming team starts to record his live performance which is simultaneously broadcasted on a television set.

As the short song nears its end, the video shows a family sitting around a dining table which is right across the television set. The family of five members is seen having a hearty meal as they laugh and talk to one another while Namjoon's live performance plays on their television set. The entire concept of the song depicts the BTS leader thanking everyone who stayed back with him till the end as the end credits rolled in.

Kim Namjoon's ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) is a strong metaphor for loyalty as he takes a bow

The GRAMMY-nominated musician released his second solo album on May 24, 2024, consisting of 11 tracks. The core theme of the album circles around RM's honest opinions about people trying to exploit his stardom, feeling stuck in the wrong place, clapping back at haters, and immense societal pressure.

He wraps up his second act with a hopeful tune of Come back to me helmed by Emmy-winning director Lee Sung-jin. Meanwhile, ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) is RM bowing to everyone while thanking them for choosing to stay with him even when he bid adieu to an old part of himself and closed a chapter. With Right Place, Wrong Person, the BTS leader said goodbye to his 20s—which he had underscored in his debut solo album, Indigo, as well.

In the special video, MMM (Mini & Moni Music), he talked in great lengths about what made him work on the new album and when he started. MMM (Mini & Moni Music) video is a special chat recording of Namjoon and Jimin sharing a meal at the former's house and talking about his new album, obstacles as the BTS leader, and more. It was dropped on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

Meanwhile, ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) is the fifth MV released from Right Place, Wrong Person. The other four music videos are the title track LOST!, the B-side tracks Groin and Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), and the pre-release track Come back to me.

Kim Namjoon is currently serving in the military and will return in June 2025 and resume group activities. He enlisted in December 2023, however, he started working on his second solo album in February of the same year.

The BTS rapper debuted at No.5 on the Billboard 200™ on June 4, 2024, with Right Place, Wrong Person, which marked his second solo entry to the Top 10 of the music chart after Indigo.