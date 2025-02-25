“Now, that would motivate me 100%” — Fans react to BTS-inspired motTo on Seo Kang-joon's Undercover High School

On February 21, 2025, BTS got a shoutout in the new K-drama Undercover High School. In episode 1, Jin Ki-joo's character asks students in the classroom, "What's our class motto?" The camera then shows the motto, which reads: "Look at the blackboard like it’s BTS."

In the MBC series, Seo Kang-joon plays Jung Hae-seong, an NIS agent undercover as a high school student. Jin Ki-joo stars as Oh Soo-ah, his homeroom teacher. Fans quickly caught the reference and shared their reactions on social media.

"Now, that would motivate me 100%," one user wrote on X.

ARMYs are excited about the Bangtan Sonyeondan reference in the series. One fan is ready to jot it down in the classroom's blackboard, while another jokes about feeling unexpected emotions toward a blackboard.

"Love the series even more coz of the reference," a fan remarked.

"I swear, I’m writing that on my blackboard in class," a person shared.

"I don't think I can look at a blackboard with fascination, thirst, adoration and love though," another viewer commented.

Others expressed happiness upon hearing the group's name in Doctor Slump and emphasized the group's lasting fame.

"No lmaoo they are so real for this, also bts getting mentioned in kdrama is never ending saga," a netizen noted.

"I was watching doctor slump and randomly it mentioned. I was so happy. They're really everywhere," a fan mentioned.

"THEY ARE SUCH A MOOD. OH BTS YOU WILL BE ALWAYS FAMOUS," another user added.

BTS' references appear in various K-drama storylines

Bangtan Boys (Image via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)

The South Korean boy band has been previously referenced in several K-dramas. In Crash Landing on You, a South Korean heiress ends up in North Korea, where she meets a wheelchair-bound woman who happens to be an ARMY. Since listening to K-pop is banned there, their conversation about Bangtan Boys becomes a bold act.

Queen of Tears also gave a nod to them with a memorable line:

“You remind me of myself in the past. I was like you before I fell in love with BTS. True love isn't 'Gosh I love him so much' it's 'what's this? What's this deal?' That's how it begins."

Another popular drama, Business Proposal, referenced Jungkook when a character, Mr. Cho looks were compared to his. The show also featured a fun moment where a character danced to Dynamite and Blood Sweat & Tears during an office dinner.

Hospital Playlist, one of tvN’s highest-rated dramas, frequently mentioned the group. Two of its doctors were ARMYs, and the leads were even seen grooving in their tracks.

Five Bulletproof Boy Scouts members are in the military. Jin and J-Hope finished their service. Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are still enlisted. The K-pop stars plan to reunite in 2025 after everyone concludes their duties.

