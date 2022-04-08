5 K-dramas BTS were mentioned in

BTS is a globally renowned group. There probably isn't a soul on earth active on social media who hasn't heard of them. They're continuously played on the radio and appear on the biggest award shows in the world. They have become household names.

It is only natural for such a globally recognized group to be name-dropped here and there in popular TV shows and movies. The group is canon in both the DC and Marvel Universes as they have been mentioned in both Eternals and Peacemaker.

Various K-dramas have also mentioned the group in their episodes, showing exactly how widespread the group's influence is.

BTS name-drops in 5 K-dramas

1) Vincenzo

ella⁷ @poetryofhobi why didn't y'all tell me that they mention bts in vincenzo omg why didn't y'all tell me that they mention bts in vincenzo omg https://t.co/IOAmJtousC

In the pilot episode of Vincenzo, the septet was mentioned along with Bong Joon-Ho as people who have elevated the image of South Korea. In the episode, the driver was talking about certain criminals who pretend to be taxi drivers and steal the valuables of their passengers after drugging them.

He was ashamed of these people doing such terrible deeds after acts like Bong Joon-Ho and BTS worked day and night to improve the country's status.

2) Hotel Del Luna

🌹miss_nora🌹 @syncpuppet18

K-drama Hotel DeLuna...



youtu.be/oJTux7rF8Go i remembered smiling widely when the actress sang Fake Love inK-drama Hotel DeLuna... @BTS_twt i remembered smiling widely when the actress sang Fake Love in K-drama Hotel DeLuna... @BTS_twtyoutu.be/oJTux7rF8Go

Hotel Del Luna is a special hotel that allows weary souls to rest before walking into the light. One such soul was a teenage girl who was part of the ARMY fandom.

Her last wish was to be able to talk to her 'brothers,' who turned out to be the K-pop group's seven members. After having a successful conversation with them, letting them know how much their music helped her, she is seen leaving the scene dancing to FAKE LOVE.

The male lead of the show, Yeo Jin-Goo, is a good friend of Jungkook's, who even sent a coffee truck to the filming site to show his support.

3) Hospital Playlist

lyssy⁷ @btsbaragi_jk In this week’s ep of Hospital Playlist, they played ‘Idol’ and one of the actors danced a little bit of the dyna choreo. The convo had nothing to do with bts but they were just joking that a slang word that a character didn’t know was a new boy band

In this week’s ep of Hospital Playlist, they played ‘Idol’ and one of the actors danced a little bit of the dyna choreo. The convo had nothing to do with bts but they were just joking that a slang word that a character didn’t know was a new boy band https://t.co/az8ragimmY

A long compilation video could be made if readers were to list all the BTS mentions made throughout the show's two seasons. Two doctors in Hospital Playlist are ARMYs, while the two main leads of the cast have even danced to their songs.

In fact, the septet has made many visual appearances in the form of BTS coffee that the doctors on the show seem to love to drink.

4) Business Proposal

Jungkook had mentioned on Instagram that he is currently enjoying watching the K-drama Business Proposal. The show's director was overcome with emotions and stated that he really loved Jungkook and that ARMYs should look forward to upcoming episodes for a Jungkook mention.

The series did not disappoint when one of the characters compared another character's visuals with Jungkook's. Recently, another character danced to Dynamite and Blood Sweat and Tears.

5) Strangers from Hell

In a serendipitous turn of events, the actor who plays the role of an ARMY in Hospital Playlist is one on Strangers from Hell too. The female police officer is seen being extremely friendly to her police captain for unknown reasons. The reason was soon revealed to be her wanting a day off to be able to attend the BTS concert.

This is a genuine struggle for working ARMYs. They all plan their activities around the group's schedule.

The boy group's popularity has made them a pop-culture staple. Being name-dropped in shows worldwide shows how everyone knows who they are, and the same is expected of others.

