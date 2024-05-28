“I decided to just accept it” — Queen of Tears' actress Kim Jeong-nam reveals how BTS’ lyrics helped her to overcome the pain of creation in each role

Queen of Tears' actress Kim Jeong-nam, who played Beom-ja in the K-drama, revealed being a fan of BTS. South Korean media outlet News Free Zone reported on May 28, 2024, that the veteran actress shared listening to BTS' Dinosys on repeat to prepare for her character Hong Beom-ja.

Hong Beom-ja is a strong, fierce, and independent woman as shown in the tvN and Netflix hit show Queen of Tears. Kim Jeong-nam recalled taking inspiration from the band's song to channel the outward fierceness yet the pain Beom-ja felt internally. She said—

"I’m an ARMY (BTS fandom). These lyrics appear in BTS' song 'Dionysus'. ‘Drink it all in, the pain of creation’ I thought while listening to that song. 'Ah, you just have to drink up the pain of creation and get drunk.' It's a pain that all artists, whether musicians, actors, or painters, go through, so I decided to just accept it." (as reported by News Free Zone and translation taken from Google Translate)

Queen of Tears' actress Kim Jeong-nam shares how she brought Beom-ja's character to life

South Korean veteran actress Kim Jeong-nan was previously seen in Crash Landing On You, Sky Castle, and Doctor Prison, among others. Meanwhile, she garnered a lot of praise for her performance as "Aunt Beom-ja" in the popular drama Queen of Tears, who was strong yet soft. For the unversed, Hong Beom-ja was Hong Hae-in's (played by Kim Ji-won) aunt and the third child of the Queens Group chairman.

News Free Zone reported on May 28, that regarding the bold leopard print appearance in the Netflix hit drama Queen of Tears, clarified that the clothing was meant to showcase 'Beom-ja's' formidable personality, and that it gave her an unjustified sense of authority. The seasoned actress went on to say that a person's mood and perspective may drastically vary based on what they are wearing.

She said that, as it was her first time portraying a "strong character," to that degree, she was particularly concerned about Beom-ja because the character has her own emotional ups and downs and might quickly lose her likeability. However, she mentioned that she reminded herself of her years of experience and the importance of Beom-ja and her personality in Queen of Tears.

"In addition, I believe in the years of acting I have had so far. After acting for a long time, I accumulated a lot of data and gained know-how. Even if it doesn't come to mind right away, there are times when it flashes when the camera rolls."

She added—

"There are times when I couldn’t get the tone of my voice right until the day before filming, but once we started filming, the voice I wanted came out." (as reported by News Free Zone and translation taken from Google Translate)

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won released on tvN and Netflix on March 9, 2024. The drama focuses on Queens Group's heiress and the CEO of Queens Department, Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) and her husband Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun). The story revolves around Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo's strained married life which takes a hopeful turn as she learns about her terminal illness that leaves her with only three months to live.

In an attempt to find a cure, Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo rekindle their love, and with the help of her husband, she also mends her wounded bonds with her mother and the rest of the family.