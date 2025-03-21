"Now we need them to meet": Fans thrilled as Stray Kids' Felix and Han mention F1 Driver Charles Leclerc in their latest mixtape track, Truman

On Friday, March 21, Stray Kids released their latest mixtape, dominATE, and it consisted of five tracks in total. Along with the Korean version title track of their previous Japanese album, GIANT, the eight members created four subunits consisting of two members in each. Therefore, these four subunits released their own tracks, namely Truman, ESCAPE, Burnin' Tires, and CINEMA.

For the track, Truman, the members Felix and Han formed a subunit, fans and netizens were already thrilled about the never-before-seen duo's track. However, they were all the more excited to find an F1 reference in the song. In Felix's part, one of his lyrics mentioned the name of an F1 driver, Charles Leclerc. Here's the lyric from the song, Truman:

"Cooking up races, I know that we taking our time like Charles Leclerc."

Following this, fans were thrilled about the unexpected crossover. Many who were fans of both F1 and Stray Kids rejoiced about this incident and couldn't stop talking about it. Naturally, fans also couldn't help but hope for the group and the F1 driver, Charles Leclerc, to interact with one another in real life. Here are a few reactions to the F1 reference in Stray Kids' recent track, Truman:

"Now we need them to meet"

"felix talking abt charles leclerc wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card" said a fan on X

"My two worlds have collided in the most insanely awesome way ever." added another fan

"Was not expecting my worlds to collide like this" commented another netizen

More fans and netizens reacted to the unexpected crossover between Stray Kids and the F1 driver, Charles Leclerc.

"my favourite f1 driver with my favourite group. i won" stated a fan

"THIS IS MY ROMAN EMPIRE" added an X user

"The crossover that I needed" said a netizen

"IS FELIX INTO F1??????? THIS IS A CROSSOVER I DIDNT EXPECT AND WHY SPECIFICALLY LECLERC" commentd another X user

All you need to know about Stray Kids' recent activities

Stray Kids is an eight-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2017. The members consist of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., and Bang Chan stands as the leader of the group. They debuted through the reality survival show conducted by JYP Entertainment under the same name of the group.

Stray Kids is also known for self-producing their tracks, with the main production team called 3RACHA, consisting of the members, Han, Bang Chan, and Changbin. The group currently stands as one of the most famous K-pop groups in the industry with several hit tracks like Back Door, God's Menu, S-CLASS, Thunderous, Maniac, MIROH, CASE 143, and more.

Most recently, the members rolled out their fourth tour, dominATE World Tour, which is scheduled to take place between August 2024 and July 2025. In the coming months, they are expected to hold shows in Japan, the US, Mexico, Hong Kong, Peru, Brazil, England, Canada, France, Italy, and more.

The group also held their third fan meeting, SKZ 5'CLOCK, between February 14 and 16, 2025, at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. On the other hand, in terms of music releases, their latest addition to their mixtape series, Mixtape: dominATE, was put forth on March 21, and fans have been excitedly tuning into the same.

