“OH MY GOSHH OUR MAKNAE ATEE” — Fans go wild over ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki dancing to BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s ‘Like Jennie’

On March 16, 2025, ENHYPEN’s official Instagram account posted a video of Ni-ki dancing to BLACKPINK Jennie’s Like Jennie. ENGENEs have responded to the performance, praising the 19-year-old Japanese artist's dance skills.

"OH MY GOSHH OUR MAKNAE ATEE," an X user commented.

Jennie released Like Jennie on March 7, 2025, as part of her debut solo album Ruby. Co-produced by Diplo and co-written by Zico, the song has fans joining the ENHYPEN star’s dance challenge.

"NISHIMURA RIKI AKA NI-KI ENHYPEN JOIN ‘LIKE JENNIE’ DANCE CHALLENGE 😭😭 HE LOOKS SO FUCKING GOOD HELP," a user noted.

"NIKI from Enhypen danced to Jennie's like jennie challenge, this is actually a great thing because once a kpop idol danced to another kpop idol's song kpop idols will start dancing to it too. Niki is like the eye opening for the kpop idol to dance to like jennie," a fan remarked.

"He’s feeling any dance whether it's female or male choreo. its incredible how this kid moves at 19 y.o. so proud of you, ni-ki," a person said.

More similar reactions from fans read:

"Niki's dancing is greatly exceptional, exemplary and mesmerising. Expression is not just about facial reactions but also the flow and movement of the body. He knows what movement and style to use to be one with the music and dance genre but above all his oozing charisma," a viewer shared.

"I can't stop watching ni-ki dancing to like jennie, im obsessed his body control is insane🔥🔥🔥 best dancer of his gen. He is a Prodigy for so many reason," a netizen wrote.

"Y’all……. when enhypen and jennie interact at coachella next month it’ll truly be the biggest win ever for me plspls," another fan added.

ENHYPEN's Ni-ki shares experience on upcoming Coachella performance

ENHYPEN will make their Coachella debut in April 2025. In an ELLE Korea interview, the group shared their excitement, followed by a cover shoot celebrating their fifth year as artists.

“This is our first time at such a big festival, but I’m more excited than nervous. This is a precious opportunity to let people who don’t know us know about our music and introduce it to them, so we’re preparing hard. Please look forward to it," Ni-ki, the youngest member, shared his thoughts.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK Jennie is also returning to the Coachella stage this year. She first made history as the first Korean artist to headline Coachella in 2023 with her girl group. The Mantra and Solo hitmaker is scheduled to perform on April 13 and 20.

