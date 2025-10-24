“Old kdrama vibes is back” - Fans thrilled as Yim Si-wan & Seol In-ah reported to lead genre-bending rom-com ‘Why Don't You Know He's A She?’

Actors Yim Si-wan and Seol In-ah are in discussions to headline tvN’s upcoming romantic comedy Why Don't You Know He's A She?, a new series adapted from a hit web novel and webtoon. The drama is slated to premiere next year, with both stars reportedly reviewing their roles positively, according to Exports News on October 24.The story unfolds in a corporate setting, blending mystery and humor. Yim Si-wan is set to play Yoon Yi-jun, a third-generation heir of one of Korea’s biggest conglomerates. Born into privilege and raised in comfort, Yi-jun’s perfect image begins to crack when he becomes the main suspect in the shocking murder of his female secretary.Meanwhile, Kang Jae-hee (Seol In-ah), a former special forces officer nicknamed a “human weapon” for her exceptional strength and combat skills. To protect Yi-jun and uncover the truth, Jae-hee disguises herself as his male secretary and bodyguard. This sets up a story filled with tension and mistaken identities. Fans online have shown strong interest in the &quot;genre-bending&quot; plot.&quot;Old kdrama vibes is back with gender swap and gender bender drama💃🏻,&quot; an X user commented.The pairing of Yim Si-wan and Seol In-ah has drawn considerable attention from viewers.Tems⁷ @themmieeLINKnever thought of this pair, but i’m sattttttDaniela @kdanimdLINKina and siwan, the couple I didn't know I needed until today!!llyka met dohyun (8.02.25) @swansky13LINKOMGGG A ROMCOM FOR SIWAN AND ITS WITH INAH AAAAHHHOthers compared the drama to Coffee Prince. Notably, in the 2007 drama, the main character revamps his family café by hiring handsome male staff, including an androgynous girl he mistakes for a man.linh @lintruderrLINKy'all i can SMELLLL the queer element so strong over here like the coffee prince situation we are so SEATED‼️baek dongha? who baking him @moonchildsieunLINKcoffee prince spiritual sequel🌸Huicheol 💎The Swimming Fool🍎 @sakuracaratLINKexcited bc it reminds me of coffee prince a bit~More about Yim Si-wan &amp; Seol In-ahYim Si-wan &amp; Seol In-ah (Image via Instagram/@yim_siwang, @_seorina)Yim Si-wan is best known for his leading roles in popular dramas such as Squid Game, Tracer, Summer Strike, Run On, Strangers from Hell, The King in Love, Boyhood, and more. He has also appeared as the main character in films including Unlocked, Mantis, Road to Boston, and The Merciless, among others. The singer-actor is also set to drop his very first solo record with SM Entertainment. On October 13, reports revealed that Yim, who has been agency-free since August, is teaming with one of SM’s sub-labels to plan the album. However, the release specifics are still being locked in.Yim first debuted in 2010 as part of ZE:A with the track Mazeltov. He’s also lent his voice to OSTs for shows like Misaeng, The King Loves, Run On, Tracer, and Boyhood. This upcoming project marks his debut as a solo artist after years of group work.Seol In-ah is best known for her top roles in dramas such as Oh My Ghost, Twinkling Watermelon, Oasis, Business Proposal, and more. She has also starred in films including Love My Scene, Eyes Closed, and several others. Recently, Seol twisted her ankle while shooting Iron Girls 2. Because of this, she had to skip a trail running event and was advised to focus on rehab. With Yim Si-wan and Seol In-ah’s experience in television and film, tvN’s upcoming rom-com, Why Don't You Know He's A She?, is shaping up to be a standout title in next year’s lineup.