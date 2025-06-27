Who is Player 333 in Squid Game Season 3? Yim Siwan’s character dubbed the “most hated” after baby birth plot twist

On Friday, June 27, following the release of Squid Game Season 3, fans and netizens have been angered by the actions of Player 333, otherwise known as Lee Myung-gi. In the second season, it is revealed that the contestant and Player 222 are expecting a child, and in the same season, she gives birth to their child while playing the "Hide and Seek" game.

With the protection of Player 149, Jang Geum-ja, she survives the labour. However, as the show progresses, both Player 222 and Player 149 die by su*cide as their participation in the game continues to trouble them. Regardless of her death, the child of Player 222 is forced to participate in the games on her behalf.

Seong Gi-hun, Player 456, continues to protect the baby, and in the final game, the last standing contestants are Lee Myung-gi, Seong Gi-hun, and the baby. While many expected Player 333 not to turn against the baby, as it was his child, many fans and netizens were surprised to see him try to throw the baby off the ledge to win the game.

However, Player 456 throws Lee Myung-gi first and also voluntarily dies to save the baby. Regardless of the happy ending that the baby received, people were highly disappointed to learn about Player 333's extreme choices to win in the Squid Games, even if required to kill his child. Here are a few fan reactions to the same:

"Player 333 going to be the most hated character ever"

"Player 333 is so selfish man, maybe he's just playing the game but he deserve to die anyways. He was really wanna gave up his kid for the cash. So pathetic" said a fan on X

"player 333 teaming up with people who are about to kill his own baby. truly dad of the year" added another fan

"Well, I'm glad Player 333 does not deserve to be a father." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they hoped for the character to become better towards the end, only to find themselves further disappointed by the plot twist.

"yall i know he was a villian but i damn near jumped in my tv after player 333 oh my god" stated a fan

"I had very high expectations in player 333, but that mf only cared about himself" added an X user

"I hate player 333. How can you decide to still play the game when your baby is there and will probably die" said a netizen

"player 333’s facecard is not saving him anymore. I HATE HIM SO MUCH HE OBV DOESNT CARE ABT THE BABY" commented another X user

All you need to know about the winner of Squid Game Season 3, Player 222 and Player 333's child

In the second season of Squid Game, Player 222, Jun-hee, who was conceived with Player 333's child, falls down a set of stairs and breaks her ankle during the game, Hide and Seek. She also naturally goes into labor, and with much assistance from the other contestants, Player 120 and Player 149, she successfully gives birth to her child.

In the third season, Player 149 continues to stick beside Player 222 to help her with the baby. Player 007, the son of Player 149, comes to ask a favor from his mother, where he has to kill someone to not die at the hands of other contestants. While she chooses to give herself as the victim, Player 007 decides to kill both the mother and the baby.

Player 149 kills her son to protect the two. However, she later decides to die by su*cide. In order to make sure the mother and child are protected, she asks for help from Player 456, whom he agrees to. During a game called Jump Rope, the contestants are expected to cross a narrow and damaged bridge that's built at a frightening height.

While Player 456 successfully crosses with the baby, Player 222 also decides to die by su*cide after she realizes that her broken ankle was weighing down on Player 456. Seong Gi-hun continues to protect the baby until the final game of the series, Sky Squid Game, where the final standing contestants are Lee Myung-gi and the other two.

To everyone's surprise, Player 333 votes for the games to be continued despite realizing that his child would have to die for him to win the games. Player 456 successfully protects the baby that had to participate in the games on behalf of its mother, and also decides to jump off the platform to save the baby. The child, then, gets named the winner of Squid Game 3.

Towards the end of the show, it's revealed that the baby is given to the frontman's brother, Hwang Jun-ho, the detective who has been trying to stop the games for a long time. He also gets the prize money that the baby won through the games.

