"Omg, it's finally here" - Fans react to the preview of BTS J-hope's upcoming appearance on MBC's variety show 'I Live Alone'

On February 21, 2025, MBC's variety show, I Live Alone, concluded with a preview of the forthcoming episode featuring BTS' j-hope. The program illustrates how single celebrities live and has gained significant popularity due to the authenticity of the single lifestyles of various celebrities, which are presented without substantial filtering.

In the preview, j-hope introduces himself, saying

"BTS's J-hope, living alone for 7 years."

He also endearingly referred to a nearby Wilson doll as his "buddy." He then broke into an awkward clap and laugh, exclaiming, "Finally."

Fans could not contain their excitement after the preview was released and took to the internet to share their enthusiasm and anticipation for the episode. They were eager to finally see the show, which had been reported since November last year, would feature j-hope. A fan commented on X:

"Omg, it's finally here. it feels like ages ago since we got the news of this show."

Fans continued their reactions on X, conveying that they had desired j-hope's appearance on this show for a considerable time.

"Oh my gawwwwdddd they've been trying to get him on here for like forever! I can't believe this! Dhskwosnsi I love this show!" said another fan.

"Omgggggggggggggggg finally I waited for today. I've been waiting since he was discharged from the army," commented another fan.

"OMG YAYYY! Deep down I was actually wishing for a long time that when the members come out of the military they'd be on this show!" reacted another fan.

Fans were excited to catch a glimpse of the BTS rapper-dancer's home and daily life, with one even inquiring about the date and time for the broadcast of the show.

"Yay!!!!! A whole day with Hobi. excited to see where he'll bring us aside from seeing all the sunshine in his home," another fan remarked.

"aaaahhh it has been many yrs the last time I watched this show with my other fave. Gonna watch Hobi on his daily tasks at home," wrote a fan on X.

"Heck ya I'm SO SO SO BEYOND EXCITED for this to see our Hobi's house & how he lives from what we don't see! When is the release date & how can we watch it here in the US?" questioned another fan.

More about BTS' j-hope's solo activities

J-hope revealed plans for his inaugural solo tour, Hope on the Stage, on January 9, 2025. On the same day, he also hinted at his upcoming solo album set to release in March 2025 by posting on Instagram with a title,

"New music on the way. 2025.03."

The following day, BIGHIT Music officially announced that he will embark on his first solo world tour, making him the second BTS member to hold a solo tour. The concert tour will commence with three shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul from February 28 to March 2 before concluding in Japan with its final show on June 1, 2025.

J-hope was also featured alongside rapper and singer Don Toliver and Pharrell Williams in his brand new single LV Bag, released on February 21, 2025. LV Bag also marked his highly anticipated return to music following the completion of his military service in October 2024.

The on the street singer is all set to headline the Lollapalooza Berlin music festival in July 2025.

