“One of a kind artist”- Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jungkook solidifies his title as the best-selling K-pop soloist with over 15.5M units sold globally

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 16, 2025 15:29 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

On Tuesday, September 16, BTS's Jungkook made history as the best-selling K-pop soloist of all time globally with 15.5 million unit sales of his music. The idol made his solo debut in 2023 with a few single releases followed by his first studio album, GOLDEN, which featured the title song, Standing Next To You.

The idol has not released other solo tracks or albums since 2024, and the internet has hardly stopped talking about the idol's solo career. Alongside the undying love and appreciation from netizens, Jungkook has also achieved several industry achievements with his solo career.

Some of these achievements include Jungkook becoming the first Korean solo artist to debut at the top of Billboard Hot 100, GOLDEN becoming the best-selling pop album and the longest-running album by a Korean solo artist in the history of Billboard 200, and many more.

Therefore, with the latest achievement being added to the K-pop idol's impressive milestones, fans have taken to social media to celebrate. Here are a few fan reactions to Jungkook's recent title as the best-selling K-pop artist:

"What a king, one of a kind artist!" said a fan
Many fans and netizens continued to cheer the K-pop idol's impressive sales of 15.5 million units.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions regarding the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his solo activities

BTS' Jungkook made his solo debut with the release of his first solo single, SEVEN feat. Latto, in July 2023. Following the same, in September 2023, the idol rolled out another collaborative single called 3D with the American rapper and singer, Jack Harlow.

In November of the same year, the idol released his first studio album, GOLDEN, featuring Standing Next To You. The entire album consisted of full-English tracks and held a total of eleven songs. He also collaborated with Usher for the title track's remix.

Around December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served as an active duty soldier alongside bandmate Jimin. They both enlisted together under the Buddy System, which allows friends, siblings, and other acquaintances to enlist together to help each other during the challenging military tenure.

During his enlistment period, the BTS star released one pre-recorded single called Never Let Go. The song was a tribute to the relationship he shares with his fans, ARMY, and was released for BTS's 11th debut anniversary in June 2024.

Jungkook and Jimin were discharged from the military in June 2025. Following the idol's return, he has largely been spending time reuniting with his bandmates while also reconnecting with fans through social media platforms and livestreams. Most recently, on September 13, the idol was spotted at the New York Fashion Week 2025 to attend Calvin Klein's event as the brand's ambassador.

Fans and netizens have been eagerly waiting for more content from the BTS member in the coming days.

