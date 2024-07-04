"OOOH YASS PARK TORCH"- Hilarious reactions erupt as netizens draw a comparison between Olympic torch and ATEEZ's Seonghwa 

ATEEZ member Seonghwa is all over social media as netizens found his resemblance with the Olympic Torch logo. Recently, on July 3, BTS Jin was confirmed to be one of the Torch Relay runners for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Due to this, the Olympic Torch garnered attention from K-pop fans as it seemingly appeared as a person with a bob hairstyle.

Seonghwa, the eldest member of ATEEZ gained attention online for his hairstyle in the K-pop group's latest comeback GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 concept photo, which reminded fans of the Olympic Torch. A netizen pointed out the Torch logo and Seonghwa’s resemblance on social media and fans shared their thoughts on it.

“OOOH YASS PARK TORCH,” a fan said.

“Spot the difference getting too hard lately,” another fan said.

“thank you for confirming i'm not insane bc i literally thought the same thing as soon as i saw it,” one fan added.

Netizens also pointed out that sometimes when a person translates Seonghwa’s name from Korean to English, the answer comes out to be “torch”. While some fans were surprised by this, according to names.org, the ATEEZ member's name means to become a star.

“This is so true Seonghwa literally sounds/ means Olympic Torch in Korean,” another fan added.

“SEONGHWA’S NAME ALSO DIRECTLY TRANSLATES TO TORCH IN ENGLISH,” one fan said.

“Funniest thing too is that sometimes his name will get translated to torch,” another fan said.

Meanwhile, other netizens considered this as a small interaction between BTS and ATEEZ and expressed their wish for their interaction in the future.

“Jin carrying Seonghwa in olympics!!!! Bangteez lets go!,” one fan commented.

“This only means one thing in Korea (seokjin x seonghwa interaction),” another fan said.

“Bangteez crumbs omg,” one user added.

ATEEZ’s Seonghwa introduced himself as the Olympic Torch previously

On March 22, 2023, ATEEZ dropped episode 14 of WANTEEZ, a variety show where the 8 members indulge in different activities. During this episode, the K-pop boy group tried color analysis and as the instructor asked them to introduce themselves, Seonghwa used the Olympic Torch Relay.

The Deja Vu singer stated that his name Seonghwa (성화) is similar to the Olympic Torch Relay (성화봉송) while introducing himself. This was not the first time, as Seonghwa along with his group members and the K-pop group Oneus appeared on the South Korean show Weekly Idol in 2019.

He shared the similarity between his name and the Olympic Torch to introduce himself. He stated:

“Are people fascinated because I look cool? There's the flames in the Olympics and there's Seonghwa in ATEEZ. Hi, I'm Seonghwa.”

Recently, the Crazy Form singer is in the limelight for his uncanny resemblance with the Olympic Torch Relay logo where netizens pointed out that his lips also looked similar to the flames on the logo.

Meanwhile, on June 21, the boy group announced that all 8 members including Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho opened up their solo Instagram pages. Seonghwa shared a picture of the group embarking on a new journey on Instagram.

On June 23, ATEEZ also created history as the first K-pop group to headline the Mawazine Music Festival in Morocco. On this day the eldest member of the group shared pictures of him from the festival and his memories from Morocco on his Instagram page.

