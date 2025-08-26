  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “OT7 forever” – Internet reacts to BTS’ Taehyung’s No.7 jersey at Dodgers first pitch amidst viral fan-made ‘95 customized shirts 

“OT7 forever” – Internet reacts to BTS’ Taehyung’s No.7 jersey at Dodgers first pitch amidst viral fan-made ‘95 customized shirts 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Aug 26, 2025 09:51 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung's first ceremonial pitch at Dodgers Stadium (Image via X/@mlbespanol, @Dodgers)

On August 25, 2025, BTS’s Taehyung stepped onto the pitcher’s mound at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. He delivered the honorary opening pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Cincinnati Reds. V sported a Dodgers jersey featuring the number 7 with blue denim.

Ad

However, even before his appearance, a fan debate began when some ARMY members printed the number 7 on their jerseys. Many fans questioned why the number seven was chosen and insisted that the jerseys should feature '95 instead, marking his birth year.

The move sparked renewed discussion between solo fans and OT7 supporters. In the BTS fandom, the number 7 holds deep symbolic meaning. But the dissension subsided after V personally chose the number 7 himself. His jersey choice was seen as a reflection of that collective identity, with one X user commenting,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Ot7 forever."
Ad

Following Taehyung’s appearance wearing the number 7 jersey, some fans noted that the number previously criticized by others was the one V ultimately selected.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others are calling it a case of lucky number seven. Fittingly, the Dodgers went on to win the match with a score of 7–0. Fans quickly connected the dots, celebrating the coincidence.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS’ Taehyung's memorable first Dodgers ceremonial pitch

Ad

On August 25, 2025, BTS’s Taehyung took the mound at Dodger Stadium for his first ceremonial pitch, instantly drawing attention. Fans and locals noticed his warm skin tone and defined features, making the field a highlight moment.

MLB and Dodgers social accounts saw viewers commenting on how he stood out even in basic game clothes. Before tossing, Taehyung bowed to Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He subsequently delivered a precise southpaw throw that covered the entire length, eliciting applause from close to 56,000 spectators.

Ad

Earlier, he was captured learning from pitcher Tyler Glasnow, picking up pitching tips. The effort paid off as Yamamoto caught the throw without issue. V also met Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, exchanging smiles and taking photos, which fans quickly shared online.

Later, after the pitch, he handed his baseball to a fan in Ohtani’s No. 17 jersey and followed up by giving them his cap. The K-pop idol also joined the “Dodgers Wave,” the stadium tradition where fans stand in sequence to create a ripple effect. V stood briefly, waved along, and returned to his seat.

Ad

BTS' Taehyung is currently in Los Angeles with his bandmates as the group prepares for their highly anticipated comeback, reportedly set for Spring 2026. This marks their first full-group release in nearly four years. Their last studio album, Be, was released in 2020, followed by the anthology Proof in 2022.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications