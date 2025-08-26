“OT7 forever” – Internet reacts to BTS’ Taehyung’s No.7 jersey at Dodgers first pitch amidst viral fan-made ‘95 customized shirts 

On August 25, 2025, BTS’s Taehyung stepped onto the pitcher’s mound at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. He delivered the honorary opening pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Cincinnati Reds. V sported a Dodgers jersey featuring the number 7 with blue denim.However, even before his appearance, a fan debate began when some ARMY members printed the number 7 on their jerseys. Many fans questioned why the number seven was chosen and insisted that the jerseys should feature '95 instead, marking his birth year.The move sparked renewed discussion between solo fans and OT7 supporters. In the BTS fandom, the number 7 holds deep symbolic meaning. But the dissension subsided after V personally chose the number 7 himself. His jersey choice was seen as a reflection of that collective identity, with one X user commenting,&quot;Ot7 forever.&quot;jane⁷ 💕 @bangtansjaneLINKOt7 foreverFollowing Taehyung’s appearance wearing the number 7 jersey, some fans noted that the number previously criticized by others was the one V ultimately selected.tan⁷ ༊·˚ @kooyutiesLINKthe fact that taehyung wore a no 7 jersey with only ‘V’ on it instead of his full name says everything… they never put themselves above the team. it’s really 7 or nothing with bangtan and I just think it’s so special 💗sophia ⁷ @lostrk1veLINKIM GONNA SOB OF COURSE HE CHOSE 7 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔 bangtan foreverNicole 💜⟭⟬⁷ @potterfriendzLINKTo all the haters who have that one lady all kinds of hate for putting 7 on her jersey and not 95…. Look at what number Tae is wearing!!!BTS is 7 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜Others are calling it a case of lucky number seven. Fittingly, the Dodgers went on to win the match with a score of 7–0. Fans quickly connected the dots, celebrating the coincidence.sen @sugatradamusLINKthis is actually so crazy when you think about it, not only did the dodgers win but they scored 7 runs, which is the same number taehyung is wearing on his jersey when he threw the ceremonial first pitchSari Setiogi Griberg @setiogiLINK⚾️ Lucky number SEVEN 7️⃣As he threw the first pitch at today’s game, @BTS_twt Tae wore number 7 on his jersey - because #BTS is 7 💜Then @Dodgers won the game with 7:07️⃣ is a special number, will always be.#Taehyung #V💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyhLINKTaehyung throwing the first pitch, his jersey number being 7, and now the win for Dodgers with the score being 0:7THIS IS ACTUALLY CRAZY oh my godBTS’ Taehyung's memorable first Dodgers ceremonial pitchOn August 25, 2025, BTS’s Taehyung took the mound at Dodger Stadium for his first ceremonial pitch, instantly drawing attention. Fans and locals noticed his warm skin tone and defined features, making the field a highlight moment.MLB and Dodgers social accounts saw viewers commenting on how he stood out even in basic game clothes. Before tossing, Taehyung bowed to Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He subsequently delivered a precise southpaw throw that covered the entire length, eliciting applause from close to 56,000 spectators.Earlier, he was captured learning from pitcher Tyler Glasnow, picking up pitching tips. The effort paid off as Yamamoto caught the throw without issue. V also met Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, exchanging smiles and taking photos, which fans quickly shared online.Later, after the pitch, he handed his baseball to a fan in Ohtani’s No. 17 jersey and followed up by giving them his cap. The K-pop idol also joined the “Dodgers Wave,” the stadium tradition where fans stand in sequence to create a ripple effect. V stood briefly, waved along, and returned to his seat.BTS' Taehyung is currently in Los Angeles with his bandmates as the group prepares for their highly anticipated comeback, reportedly set for Spring 2026. This marks their first full-group release in nearly four years. Their last studio album, Be, was released in 2020, followed by the anthology Proof in 2022.