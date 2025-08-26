From the “perfect” left-handed strike to stunning visuals: Take a look at viral moments from BTS’ Taehyung’s first pitch at Dodgers Stadium

On August 25, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung took the field at Dodger Stadium to toss the opening pitch. The throw came ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ matchup with the Cincinnati Reds in California. The K-pop idol appeared on the mound in a Dodgers uniform marked with the number 7, paired with worn blue jeans. Each stage of his appearance - from walking onto the field to releasing the throw - was widely shared online. Here is a compilation of viral moments from his first ceremonial pitch.V's delivery of a left-handed first pitch at Dodgers StadiumAlikook🐻🐰 @Alikook18LINKTae was very nervous before the throw, but after just look how brightly he glows with happiness... my heart is so happy for him, may this smile always be so beautiful and full of emotions...I love him💜V AT DODGERS STADIUMTAEHYUNG AT DODGERS STADIUM#VxDodgers #TaehyungxDodgersV delivered the pitch with his left hand after briefly bowing to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Before stepping onto the mound, he appeared &quot;nervous,&quot; but the throw reached full distance and drew applause from the crowd.𓆞 @revesbleusLINKtaehyung really threw his first pitch left handed &amp; straight into the catcher’s glove in front of thousands… first time ever &amp; he nailed it, that’s insane considering how often celebs mess theirs upTaehyung's meeting with Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani V with Shohei Ohtani (Image via X/@mlbespanol)Soon after entering Dodger Stadium, V met Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese athlete, recognized in Major League Baseball for excelling as both a designated hitter and pitcher, greeted him with smiles. The two posed for photographs, which were quickly circulated by fans.Taehyung greeting media in Japanese &amp; Korean ahead of first pitchThe South Korean artist was seen greeting members of the press. Mistaking Japanese outlets for Korean reporters at first, he quickly adjusted once corrected. Switching briefly into Japanese, he attempted a short exchange before laughing off the moment.Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 @naver_taehyungLINKTaehyung thought they were Korean media at first! What a cute and polite Taehyung! 🐯how did you guys come here? oh maybe they don’t know korean 👤we are Japanese media🐯*switches to Japanese* How do I do it? All... of you...？~~~ *in korea* ah I don’t knowLater at Dodger Stadium, the BTS member also greeted Korean media, offering a simple “fighting” as encouragement.Taehyung learning pitching tips from Dodgers’ Tyler GlasnowV with Tyler Glasnow (Image via Getty)Before taking the mound, V was seen chatting with Tyler Glasnow, an American professional baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers of MLB. A video of him learning pitching techniques from Glasnow quickly went viral. The preparation paid off, as the Bangtan boy threw a strike, caught by Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.V sharing his ball, cap, &amp; greetings with fans at Dodger StadiumDuring the game, V passed his ceremonial ball to a fan in the stands. The recipient, wearing a Shohei Ohtani No. 17 jersey and displaying a Taehyung jersey nearby, was seated a few rows from the mound. Moments later, he also removed his cap and handed it to the same fan.Another attendee was seen hugging the singer near the field. The 29-year-old also took time to greet children standing along the side of the diamond. Taehyung joins crowd for Dodgers’ wave tradition at stadium. @thvgaggedmeLINKyall the way taehyung cutely stood up for the dodgers wave and shyly sat down after 😭😭At Dodger Stadium, V joined in the crowd tradition known as the “Dodgers Wave.” The activity, where fans rise and lift their arms in sequence to create a ripple effect through the stands, is regarded as a signature part of the game-day surroundings. The Winter Bear star briefly stood to participate before sitting back down, with the moment captured on video. The Dodgers' appearance marks V’s second major public outing following the Celine Printemps 2026 show in July, after his military discharge in June.