"That 7 jersey is perfect" - Fans go wild as BTS superstar Kim Taehyung aka V shares smiles with Shohei Ohtani at Dodger Stadium 

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 26, 2025 04:10 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn
Fans go wild as BTS superstar Kim Taehyung aka V shares smiles with Shohei Ohtani at Dodger Stadium - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a special guest at Dodger Stadium on Monday for the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds as Kim Taehyung of K-pop sensation BTS rocked up to the ballpark.

Kim Taehyung, who also goes by V, threw the ceremonial pitch ahead of the series opener. Before his first pitch, the South Korean singer and songwriter posed for pictures with fellow Asian superstar Shohei Ohtani. He wore a No. 7 jersey tucked into his faded jeans.

The K-pop sensation was all smiles sharing the frame with the Japanese two-way phenom, exciting fans on social media.

"He looks so handsome and that '7' jersey is perfect!! V AT DODGERS STADIUM TAEHYUNG AT DODGERS STADIUM."
"Seriously, two of the most famous men on earth. Incredible to see them meet!"
"The one & only GOAT Shohei Ohtani meeting worldwide superstar BTS V!"
"Love this moments. 💜Good luck Dodgers."
"I’m so excited for this!!!! #VxDodgers."
BTS superstar Kim Taehyung indulged in Dodgers tradition

A clip of the superstar singer/songwriter's first pitch ahead of the series opener against the Reds was shared by MLB on Instagram.

"Smooth like butter," the caption read.
V also indulged in Dodgers tradition as the BTS sensation gave the customary call of “It's time for Dodger baseball!” before the game. He signed autographs for young fans at the venue.

The singer was also seen interacting with Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow and Ohtani's compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

According to reports V and other BTS members have been working on new music in the U.S. and are expected to release their new album next spring.

On the diamond, with V in attendance, the Dodgers established a 5-0 lead by the end of the seventh inning. The defending World Series winners started the game tied with the Padres at the topmof the NL West.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

