"That 7 jersey is perfect" - Fans go wild as BTS superstar Kim Taehyung aka V shares smiles with Shohei Ohtani at Dodger Stadium 

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a special guest at Dodger Stadium on Monday for the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds as Kim Taehyung of K-pop sensation BTS rocked up to the ballpark.Kim Taehyung, who also goes by V, threw the ceremonial pitch ahead of the series opener. Before his first pitch, the South Korean singer and songwriter posed for pictures with fellow Asian superstar Shohei Ohtani. He wore a No. 7 jersey tucked into his faded jeans.The K-pop sensation was all smiles sharing the frame with the Japanese two-way phenom, exciting fans on social media.&quot;He looks so handsome and that '7' jersey is perfect!! V AT DODGERS STADIUM TAEHYUNG AT DODGERS STADIUM.&quot;Girondelle⁷PTD LIVE @dominguez_cgLINKHe looks so handsome and that '7' jersey is perfect!!💜V AT DODGERS STADIUM TAEHYUNG AT DODGERS STADIUM&quot;Seriously, two of the most famous men on earth. Incredible to see them meet!&quot;Donna Boucher @MizBooshayLINKSeriously, two of the most famous men on earth. Incredible to see them meet!&quot;The one &amp; only GOAT Shohei Ohtani meeting worldwide superstar BTS V!&quot;HAPPY Jin ECHO @SpringDay0nLINKThe one &amp; only GOAT Shohei Ohtani meeting worldwide superstar BTS V!&quot;Love this moments. 💜Good luck Dodgers.&quot;Cvmv ⁷ @tannies4ELINKLove this moments. 💜Good luck Dodgers&quot;I’m so excited for this!!!! #VxDodgers.&quot;LargeBoLala @Ann73240495LINKI’m so excited for this!!!! #VxDodgersBTS superstar Kim Taehyung indulged in Dodgers traditionA clip of the superstar singer/songwriter's first pitch ahead of the series opener against the Reds was shared by MLB on Instagram.&quot;Smooth like butter,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostV also indulged in Dodgers tradition as the BTS sensation gave the customary call of “It's time for Dodger baseball!” before the game. He signed autographs for young fans at the venue.The singer was also seen interacting with Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow and Ohtani's compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto.According to reports V and other BTS members have been working on new music in the U.S. and are expected to release their new album next spring.On the diamond, with V in attendance, the Dodgers established a 5-0 lead by the end of the seventh inning. The defending World Series winners started the game tied with the Padres at the topmof the NL West.