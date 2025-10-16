"OT7 PERFORMANCE IS GONNA HAPPEN": Fans speculate as "Run SeokJin Ep. Tour" ENCORE extends to 2.5 hours, 30 minutes longer than previous shows

The final stop of BTS' Jin’s world tour, the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR_ENCORE, has ignited speculation among fans after official ticketing details reveals an extended runtime. Jin’s ongoing solo world tour is set to conclude with a grand encore concert in Seoul.Titled #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR_ENCORE, the event will be held at Incheon Munhak Stadium Main Stadium. The highly anticipated two-day finale is scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025, at 7 PM (KST) and Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 6:30 PM (KST).When detailed ticketing information on ticketing platforms Interpark Global and NOL Ticket, releases, a specific detail immediately catches the attention of the fans. The show is listed to run for 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes). This means that the 2 encore shows are 30 minutes longer than the standard set time of previous #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR stops across the world.The additional half-hour immediately has sent the fandom into a frenzy across social media platforms. Fans are enthusiastically speculating that this extended runtime is not simply for more talking or fan-interaction games. They suggest that this additional time is for something special.Many believe this extension can translate to approximately 4 to 6 additional songs. Other speculation revolves around the possibility of a full seven-member (OT7) BTS performance.BTS members have completed their mandatory military service earlier this year. The fans are eagerly waiting for a full group appearance of the Kpop group on stage, after nearly 3 years. Fans believe the extra time slot is the perfect, subtle way to include a surprise mini-set or guest stage featuring Jin all or at least one of the bandmates. One fans comments,&quot;IM FEELING THAT OTZ PERFORMANCE IS GONNA HAPPEN+ MAYBE SOLO MEMBERS WILL PERFORM..AND AT THE END WE WILL GET THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THEIR ALBUM OR SINGLE JUST LIKE THEY DID WHEN THEY ANNOUNCED &quot;PROOF&quot; THERE'S NO WAY THAT ONE OF THIS WILL NOT GONNA HAPPEN!!! SO EXCITED!!!!&quot;ayc⁷ ❀ @ur_thvkimLINKIM FEELING THAT OT7 PERFORMANCE IS GONNA HAPPEN + MAYBE SOLO MEMBERS WILL PERFORM..AND AT THE END WE WILL GET THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THEIR ALBUM OR SINGLE JUST LIKE THEY DID WHEN THEY ANNOUNCED &quot;PROOF&quot; THERE'S NO WAY THAT ONE OF THIS WILL NOT GONNA HAPPEN!!! SO EXCITED!!!!Fans are convinced that the additional 30 minutes can pave the way for a long-awaited OT7 moment. They hope for a performance with all BTS members on stage together for the first time since completing their military service. Others speculate that solo stages, special collaborations, or even a surprise announcement may fill the extended runtime.Navya⁷ RUN SEOKJIN ENCORE 🐹| JIMINTOBER 🎃 @NavyalovesBTSLINKTHAT MEANS WE MIGHT GET AN OT7 PERFORMANCE OR A DUOliz ⁷ •ᴗ• @hopeseokkiLINKrun jin encore going to be 30 minutes longer than the rest of the run jin concerts so he can make time for an ot7 performance right right 🙂‍↕️Ahennn +! ♡ @Tanverse613LINKOT7 will be there in these last 30 minutes mark my words 😌😌Alongside OT7 reunion theories, another major wave of speculation among fans centers on the setlist for the extended encore shows. With an extra 30 minutes added to the runtime, fans are convinced that the singer will include new songs, unreleased tracks, or long-awaited live performances. Many believe this could be his most memorable setlist yet.Forever Seokjin 🩷 2025 JIN'S YEAR @seokjinarmorLINKSo, some more songs will be added? Maybe even the NEW 1 he was caught recording by Tae? By Ed Sheeran? Plus Awake, Yours, Close to You? Live collabs with Wendy, Taka &amp;amp;amp; Yena? Not sure abt OT⁷ songs--maybe Butter, PTD &amp;amp;amp; Spring Day--which he has decent lines? Just imagine...🙏🙏🌙 @happywithjin0LINKwondering which new songs will seokjin perform in the extended time!!! can i hope for tonight's live performance??!! #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR_ENCOREDan • Eternal 7 💜 @dcMarulLINKAwake, stay and it’s definitely you and I hope we get so far away too 🤞🤞KimJeon 🐹🐰🐻⁷⁼¹ ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬🐥🐨🐿️🐱 @happykimjeonLINKHe is having Wendy and Taka and Yena 🤡🤡 and bts membersBTS Jin to conclude first world tour with 2-day encore at Incheon Munhak StadiumJin's first worldwide solo tour #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR began on June 28, 2025, in Goyang. The tour held in support of his debut album Happy and his second album Echo would officially wrap up on November 1, 2025.The concert series kicked off at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Goyang, South Korea, before expanding internationally. The tour included performances across Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.It is now set to end with two back-to-back shows in Incheon. Both the events will be held at Incheon Munhak Stadium, located at 618 Maesohol-ro, Nam-gu, Incheon Metropolitan City.The final performances are scheduled as follows:1st performance: Friday, October 31, 2025, 7 PM (KST)2nd performance: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 6:30 PM (KST)Ticket prices for the encore have been set at 198,000 KRW for Sound Check and 154,000 KRW for General admission. According to ticketing platforms Interpark Global and NOL Ticket, the schedule may be postponed by one day depending on the sports competition calendar.If this happens, fans will be notified through the “Offline Performance Details” section before ticket sales open. If the schedule shifts, the October 31 performance will move to November 1, while the November 1 show will shift to November 2.The encore concerts will take place both online and offline, with further details about live-streaming to be revealed in the coming weeks.