THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo is facing widespread attention after a video surfaced showing an incident involving dropping his AirPods. The clip stirred debate online, especially after former After School member and actress Nana commented on it publicly. She later reaffirmed her opinion, leading to a trending topic.

On April 13, 2025, the K-pop idol's agency, One Hundred, issued a formal note. In the statement, the company acknowledged public concerns, confirmed internal discussions with Sunwoo, and noted that he has been taking time to reconsider his behavior.

“First of all, we deeply apologize for not properly managing issues related to the character of our artist. We are also deeply aware that Sunwoo’s appearance in the video may have caused controversy over his character. Additionally, Sunwoo was calmly reflecting after communicating with us," OneHundred stated (as per MK Sports on April 14).

The South Korean agency added:

"However, we find it regrettable that the situation is unfolding differently from the direction in which the company and the artist are reflecting. We deeply regret not having managed this more proactively before it happened and that our artist acted recklessly.”

While the company is reviewing the situation closely, it expressed regret that the focus has shifted from accountability to online speculation. Label officials admitted gaps in their oversight and took full responsibility, adding they would reinforce support systems to avoid similar issues moving forward.

They also pointed out the spread of exaggerated and unfounded posts online. To address this, OneHundred is preparing to take legal steps against those spreading false or harmful narratives.

"Finally, the situation in which groundless malicious comments are occurring in relation to this incident is something that cannot be ignored in order to protect our artists,” and “We are preparing strong legal action against this," THE BOYZ's parent company continued.

This comes after Sunwoo addressed the controversy directly through a fan messaging platform, offering his perspective for the first time since the incident. He said he was used to hate and asked fans not to worry.

He acknowledged that some may misunderstand his actions and promised to work on his behavior to avoid future issues. The BOYZ member added he would apologize and accept blame when wrong but also speak up if falsely accused.

THE BOYZ's Sunwoo's AirPods controversy explained

The controversy began when a footage, widely shared online, shows Sunwoo during a scheduled appearance where he accidentally dropped his earbuds. In the video, the 25-year-old is heard saying, “My earphones." Soon, a staff member nearby quickly picked them up and handed them back to him.

The South Korean artist accepts them with one hand, leading to debate about his reaction. Viewers commented about allegedly not thanking the staff, which led to online discussions questioning his attitude.

Actress Nana reacted to the video by commenting under a video clip that the artist “deserves a scolding.” Her remark sparked attention and drew mixed reactions. While some backed her stance, others criticized it, stating it was premature to comment based on a brief recording.

As the discussion gained momentum, the Mask Girl star replied to a user who had challenged her statement. She used a Korean saying similar to “you can tell everything from one thing," implying that the behavior seen in the clip was telling (via Korea Times article published on April 13).

Nana further shared her thoughts through the app Bubble, where she addressed her fans directly. Nana explained that her reaction was based on what she saw in the video. She clarified that her comment wasn’t meant to attack Sunwoo personally but was simply her reaction to what was shown.

