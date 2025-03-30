"Our girls are so loved"- Fans celebrate as SM's latest K-pop girl group Hearts2Hearts makes their first airport fashion appearance

On Saturday, March 29, Hearts2Hearts made their debut for the airport fashion appearance. All the members of SM Entertainment's latest K-pop girl group were spotted at Gimpo Airport as they were departing for their first overseas schedule in Tokyo, Japan. The group is scheduled to perform at TV Asahi's The Performance at the K Arena Yokohama on March 30.

Several fans were spotted at the airport to send them off on their touchstone moment. Additionally, many reporters were also seen crowding at the entrance to get a glimpse of the members as they made their way to board their first flight together for a schedule abroad.

Given that it hasn't been long since the K-pop girl group's debut, fans and netizens were surprised by the turnover.

Regardless, they were happy to realize that the group was already gaining much attention and fans for their comeback and were elated about the same. Here are some fan reactions to the celebrations and congratulations around Hearts2Hearts' first airport fashion appearance:

"our girls are so loved"

"visual after visual. such a pretty group" said a fan on X

"The size of the crowd surrounding them and this is just their first airport experience" added another fan

"Haaa, congratulations, little ones. Your debut has attracted a lot of journalists and fans like this" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens congratulated Hearts2Hearts on their airport fashion appearance debut and wished them a safe flight.

"with a captivating aura and alluring charm, every step was elegant. so beautiful and full of charisma, ready to steal the show!" stated a fan

"first appearance at the airport, please have a safe and secure flight everyone"added an X user

"Wow, they're already at the airport, they're leaving for Japan really early in the morning. Safe flight, kids!" said a netizen

"I'm convinced h2h is the prettiest gg, they definitely slayed their first airport appearance" commented another netizen

All you need to know about SM Entertainment's latest K-pop girl group, Hearts2Hearts

Hearts2Hearts, otherwise known as H2H, is an eight-piece K-pop girl group that debuted under SM Entertainment in 2025. The members, Carmen, Jiwoo, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian, and Ye-on, debuted on February 24, 2025, with the release of their first single album, The Chase, which held a title track under the same name.

The member Jiwoo also stands as the group's leader. While the group made their debut this year, they were probably scheduled to do so in September 2022.

This was revealed when SM Entertainment's internal reports and documents on the fourth quarter of 2022 were leaked on the internet. It was mentioned that an unnamed new girl group is scheduled for debut.

In the coming months of the same year, the agency's training unit slowly began to reveal more information regarding the group, Hearts2Hearts. The training unit's official Instagram account also posted silhouette images of all eight members of the group, further teasing fans on their debut.

During the showcase that SM Entertainment held in March 2023 at an unknown venue, a few of the members of the group who were scheduled to debut were revealed.

Soon, in May 2023, the agency announced that they would debut a new group in the last quarter of 2024. Regardless, the debut was postponed to the first quarter of 2025.

The first official reveal of the K-pop girl group's debut was through a VCR that was played at the SM TOWN 2025 concert in celebration of SM Entertainment's 30th anniversary.

The group's social media accounts were launched on the same day, along with the reveal of their debut. Finally, following the full lineup reveal of the members, Hearts2Hearts debuted in February 2025.

