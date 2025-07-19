Our Movie ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Is Da-eum dead? Will Je-ha have a happy ending with her?

The finale of Our Movie dropped on Disney+ on July 19, 2025, wrapping up Lee Je-ha’s (Kim Namkoong) emotional journey. Once hailed a genius after his debut, the young director takes a long five-year break. Determined to return, he begins writing a second film. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis time, it is a love story about a person with little time left. While preparing the script, he meets Lee Da-eum (Jeon Yeo-bin), a hopeful actress battling a terminal illness. She helps shape the film’s direction and grows fond of the story, eventually joining the project. The two slowly grow close and begin a relationship as they pour their hearts into the movie.By the end of Our Movie, Da-eum passes away shortly after filming Love in White. Je-ha does not get a happy ending with her. Grieving her loss, he disappears for a while but eventually returns to filmmaking, slowly beginning to move on.Our Movie episode 12: Da-eum dies as an actress View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOur Movie's finale starts with Je-ha and Da-eum sitting in a nearly empty theatre watching their film, disappointed as a few viewers leave, calling it dull. Je-ha begins doubting the film’s success.In another scene, Da-eum, waiting to visit a location with Je-ha, chats with Dr. Kim about wishing that her dad would visit the film set. Later, she and Je-ha reunite with their team during a meal and enjoy each other’s company. That night, the couple shares a quiet kiss.On the last day of the shoot, actor Kim Hyun-chul (who plays her father in the film) confides to Da-eum that he has little time remaining because of cancer. He expresses gratitude for her showing him how to value the existence he still has. As they walk together to the set, he affectionately calls her his daughter, and she calls him her dad.Soon, Da-eum’s real father appears at the shoot and watches her film her character’s death scene. During the take, Da-eum imagines a vision of her late mother. They express regret about leaving the father behind, and the mother reassures her with love. After the film wraps, Da-eum’s condition declines.One night, she silently weeps next to her sleeping dad while lying beside him. The next day, Je-ha takes Da-eum on a joyful day out, filled with laughter, memories, and even a movie. As her health declines, Da-eum returns to the hospital. Her friend Kyo-young stays with her, sharing the hospital bed.Je-ha and Da-eum later enjoy cherry blossoms together, collecting petals, and arranging them on the desk to spell &quot;Our Movie.&quot; Time quietly passes, hinting at Da-eum’s death. Eventually, Je-ha is seen watching his movie again, surrounded by others who recall Da-eum.Overcome with emotion, he steps out and tears up seeing her poster. Her name now appears on the script credits alongside his mother’s, who is properly acknowledged for the original story. Following Da-eum’s passing, Je-ha vanishes for a year. It is also revealed that Je-ha and Da-eum’s fathers now have a weekly ritual of watching films together.Je-ha finally returns, visiting Yoo Hong’s set and greeting the crew. He announces he is moving out of the apartment he shared with Da-eum. Joon-byung and Yoo Hong help him pack, handing him a box left behind by Da-eum’s friend. Inside is a heartfelt video message from Da-eum.She urges him to eat well, write new stories, and keep making movies. She tells him to remember her whenever he misses her (no matter how much it hurts) and promises that his grief will reach her. As she says, “I love you,” Je-ha breaks down and replies with the same. Some time later, Je-ha is back on set, directing again. Though memories of Da-eum still linger in his everyday life, he seems to be slowly moving forward.Will there be a follow-up season of Our Movie? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeason 2 of Our Movie is likely not on the cards. The K-drama wrapped its storyline completely, leaving no room for continuation. The series ended with Da-eum’s passing after a long illness as an actress. As her condition worsened, Da-eum shared her final moments shooting the film.Eventually, in the end, he resumed work on a new script, slowly moving forward while keeping her memory close. With the main storylines neatly wrapped and no official word on a follow-up, a second season for Our Movie is not expected. The creators designed the show as a complete narrative, and it ends there.Our Movie is available to stream on Disney+ in South Korea.