"Parents supporting their daughter"— Fans react to EXO's Suho and Red Velvet's Irene reportedly spotted attending aespa's concert in Seoul

On Saturday, June 29, EXO's Suho and Red Velvet's Irene reportedly attended aespa's SYNK: PARALLEL LINE Day 1 concert in Seoul. When pictures and videos of the two K-pop idols at the venue landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but swoon over the two's friendship and their support for their junior labelmate, aespa.

EXO member and rapper Chanyeol was also reportedly present at the concert venue. The aespa members not only noticed Suho, Chanyeol, and Irene's attendance but also thanked the two of them during their concert for their presence at the venue. Karina said,

"Irene unnie, Suho sunbaenim & Chanyeol sunbaenim are here."

Winter added,

"Are we doing a good job, unnie & oppas?"

To this, the three K-pop idols gave a thumbs up and waved to the members. On the other hand, though fans have been aware of the close friendship between Suho and Irene and their relationship as labelmates, they were quite surprised to see the two seated together at the concert venue.

Here's how fans reacted to the news:

"I dont want to be a shipper BUT they look good being together please," said an fan on X.

"Looks like suho and Irene are parents and chanyeol being the older brother," said another fan on X.

"They're always next to each other every time they watch concerts and I love to see it," said another netizen.

More fans also adored the two's friendship and stated that they seemed quite comfortable around each other.

"THEY DID THIS FOR ME THEY REMEMBERED THEY ARE FRIENDS FINALLY," said an X user.

"The only man she’s comfortable with. My SuRene heart," added another X user.

"Help, my tl is full of surene. BUT REALLY I LOVE THEIR FRIENDSHIP SO MUCH (im trying to ignore my delusional self asking for more)," said a netizen.

aespa rolls out their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE

Following the release of the first studio album, Armageddon, on May 27, the K-pop girl group aespa kicked off their second world tour on June 29, 2024. They began their world tour with their first show in Seoul at Jamsil Indoor Stadium. Moving forward, the group is scheduled to roll out shows in Japan, Australia, China, Thailand, etc.

In the first show, they revealed their setlist, which included songs from their latest album, Armageddon, and other singles such as Drama, Black Mamba, Illusion, and Spicy. Their setlist also included the solo tracks released by the members, such as Giselle's Dopamine, Karina's Up, NingNing's Bored!, and Winter's Spark. The tour is expected to end in September 2024, with a total of 27 shows.

On the other hand, both EXO's Suho and Red Velvet's Irene released comebacks recently. Suho released his third mini-album, 1 to 3, on June 24, which included a total of seven songs. Irene, on the other hand, rolled out an album with her group, Red Velvet. They released their eleventh mini-album, COSMIC, with a total of six songs on it.

