Park Bo-gum’s 'Good Boy’ hits 7.3% peak rating, outscores Park Bo-young’s ‘Our Unwritten Seoul’ in premiere showdown

JTBC’s latest weekend series, Good Boy, premiered to a solid response. As reported by Nielsen Korea on June 1, 2025, the show's first broadcast on May 31 recorded an average viewership of 4.8% among pay-TV homes in the Seoul area.
The episode also reached a peak minute rating of 7.3%. This figure was 0.3 percentage points ahead of Our Unwritten Seoul, which aired its third episode on tvN during the same time frame and drew a 4.5% rating.
In Our Unwritten Seoul, Park Bo-young portrays twin siblings Yu Mi-rae and Yu Mi-ji. Though they look alike, their lives are entirely different. Mi-ji is a former athlete now living aimlessly, while Mi-rae is a perfectionist working at a state-run company. The story follows the sisters as they lie about switching lives and eventually make the swap, facing unexpected challenges.
Meanwhile, Good Boy’s debut rating was 1.0% lower than Heavenly Ever After’s opener, which started at 5.8%. Viewership in upcoming episodes will indicate how the show performs going forward.
When and where will the next episode of Good Boy be released?
The Korean drama Good Boy is slated for 16 episodes, following a set schedule with new episodes dropping every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) until its finale on July 20, 2025. Episode 3 is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, followed by episode 4 on Sunday, June 8.
In South Korea, the drama is available to stream on Netflix and Disney+. The episodes drop between 10:30 pm and 10:40 pm KST, depending on the service. Global audiences will be able to stream the series through Amazon Prime Video.
The storyline centers on former national-level athletes who are drafted into a covert policing task force under a state-run initiative. Shifting from sports arenas to crime scenes, these ex-players are now trained to confront illegal networks and uncover misconduct.
They use the same discipline and cooperation that once defined their athletic careers. Park Bo-gum portrays Yoon Dong-joo, an ex-boxer. Kim So-hyun features as Ji Han-na. Her portrayal has experience in marksmanship.
Lee Sang-yi plays fencing talent Kim Jong-hyun. Heo Sung-tae features as former wrestler Go Man-shik, while Tae Won-seok takes on the role of discus athlete Shin Jae-hong. The five unite as a team named the 'Goodvengers.'
The lineup also includes Choi Woo-jin, Seo Hyun-chul, Jung Man-sik, and Park Chul-min in supporting parts. Good Boy is helmed by Shim Na-yeon, recognized for The Good Bad Mother.
Meanwhile, a moment from Good Boy’s debut starring Park Bo-gum has gone online. In the scene, his character Dong-joo is splashed with dirty water. So, he grabs a moving car and ends up hanging midair by the side mirror. Fans are praising the intense stunt and the actor's impressive physicality.