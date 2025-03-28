  • home icon
By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Mar 28, 2025 06:16 GMT
Park Hyung-sik, Cha Joo-young, and others top the March Actor Brand Reputation Rankings (Image via @phs116/Instagram)
On March 7, 2025, Park Hyung-sik, Cha Joo-young, Seo Kang-jun, Hong Hwa-yeon, and others topped the March Actor Brand Reputation Rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the present month's brand reputation rankings for the artists as reported by GpKorea.

Park Hyung-sik secured first place on the March Actor Brand Reputation Rankings. He has a brand reputation index of 5,553,987. He has a participation index, media index, communication index, and community index of 1,206,577, 1,052,169, 1,647,326, and 1,647,914, respectively.

For those unversed, The Korean Business Research Institute has analyzed the brand big data of 100 actors who have appeared in dramas, films, and OTT. It premiered from February 27, 2025, to March 27, 2025. It was based on multiple factors, including media volume, communication volume, consumer brand participation, and others.

Park Hyung-sik impressed viewers with his performance in Buried Hearts

Park Hyung-sik topped the reputation rankings for March because of his role in Buried Hearts. He has been receiving love from both international and domestic fans for his portrayal of the character Seo Dong-ju in the mystery and thriller series.

The top 30 actors who topped the March Brand Reputation Index Rankings are listed below:

  1. Park Hyung-sik
  2. Cha Joo-young
  3. Seo Kang-jun
  4. Hong Hwa-yeon
  5. Choo Young-woo
  6. Mun Ka-young
  7. Kim Hye-soo
  8. Jung Hae-in
  9. Lee Jun-hyuk
  10. Roh Jeong-eui
  11. Son Suk-ku
  12. Lee Byung-hun
  13. Choi Woo-shik
  14. Choi Hyun-wook
  15. Ju Ji-hoon
  16. Jin Ki-joo
  17. Hyeri
  18. Park Bo-young
  19. BLACKPINK's Jisoo
  20. Kim Ok-bin
  21. Park Bo-gum
  22. Han Ji-eun
  23. Lee Jun-young
  24. Lee Min-ho
  25. Lee Se-young
  26. Go Youn-jung
  27. Jeon So-nee
  28. Yim Si-wan
  29. Lee Je-hoon
  30. Kang Hye-won

Meanwhile, Cha Joo-young who bagged the second place under the brand reputation rankings with an index of 5,477,781. She has been impressing audience with her role in The Queen Who Crowns. Seo Kang-jun had a brand reputation index of 5,235,916.

Additionally, Park Hyung-sik's Buried Hearts series featured a star-studded cast, including Huh Joon-ho, Lee Hae-young, Hong Hwa-yeon, Woo-hyun, Kim Jung-nan, and others. It was helmed and penned by the director and screenwriter Jin Chang-gyu and Lee Myung-hee, respectively. The official synopsis for the show has been provided below:

"To survive, a man hacked into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion won. The other man is a powerful shadowy figure, who loses 2 trillion won by killing a man without knowing that he was hacked."
In recent news, the male artist appeared as the leading protagonist in the slice-of-life drama Doctor Slump. He was reportedly confirmed for the upcoming series, including Twelve and Desperado.

