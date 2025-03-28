Park Hyung-sik, Cha Joo-young, and others top the March Actor Brand Reputation Rankings

On March 7, 2025, Park Hyung-sik, Cha Joo-young, Seo Kang-jun, Hong Hwa-yeon, and others topped the March Actor Brand Reputation Rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the present month's brand reputation rankings for the artists as reported by GpKorea.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Park Hyung-sik secured first place on the March Actor Brand Reputation Rankings. He has a brand reputation index of 5,553,987. He has a participation index, media index, communication index, and community index of 1,206,577, 1,052,169, 1,647,326, and 1,647,914, respectively.

For those unversed, The Korean Business Research Institute has analyzed the brand big data of 100 actors who have appeared in dramas, films, and OTT. It premiered from February 27, 2025, to March 27, 2025. It was based on multiple factors, including media volume, communication volume, consumer brand participation, and others.

Ad

Park Hyung-sik impressed viewers with his performance in Buried Hearts

Park Hyung-sik topped the reputation rankings for March because of his role in Buried Hearts. He has been receiving love from both international and domestic fans for his portrayal of the character Seo Dong-ju in the mystery and thriller series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The top 30 actors who topped the March Brand Reputation Index Rankings are listed below:

Park Hyung-sik Cha Joo-young Seo Kang-jun Hong Hwa-yeon Choo Young-woo Mun Ka-young Kim Hye-soo Jung Hae-in Lee Jun-hyuk Roh Jeong-eui Son Suk-ku Lee Byung-hun Choi Woo-shik Choi Hyun-wook Ju Ji-hoon Jin Ki-joo Hyeri Park Bo-young BLACKPINK's Jisoo Kim Ok-bin Park Bo-gum Han Ji-eun Lee Jun-young Lee Min-ho Lee Se-young Go Youn-jung Jeon So-nee Yim Si-wan Lee Je-hoon Kang Hye-won

Meanwhile, Cha Joo-young who bagged the second place under the brand reputation rankings with an index of 5,477,781. She has been impressing audience with her role in The Queen Who Crowns. Seo Kang-jun had a brand reputation index of 5,235,916.

Ad

Additionally, Park Hyung-sik's Buried Hearts series featured a star-studded cast, including Huh Joon-ho, Lee Hae-young, Hong Hwa-yeon, Woo-hyun, Kim Jung-nan, and others. It was helmed and penned by the director and screenwriter Jin Chang-gyu and Lee Myung-hee, respectively. The official synopsis for the show has been provided below:

"To survive, a man hacked into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion won. The other man is a powerful shadowy figure, who loses 2 trillion won by killing a man without knowing that he was hacked."

Ad

In recent news, the male artist appeared as the leading protagonist in the slice-of-life drama Doctor Slump. He was reportedly confirmed for the upcoming series, including Twelve and Desperado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback