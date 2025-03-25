"Patron saint of single people"- Fans left reeling over The Divorce Insurance star Lee Dong-wook's dating advice

On March 25, 2025, popular Thai YouTuber and influencer BABYJINGKO shared a teaser of her interview with the cast of The Divorce Insurance on her Instagram account @babyjingko. During the interaction, she posed a question to the stars:

“If you could give one dating advice, what would it be?”

To this, the lead actor of The Divorce Insurance Lee Dong-wook replied:

“Don’t date. It’s annoying!”

The actor’s response caught everyone off guard, leaving fans amused by his straightforward remark. Sharing their reactions on X, one netizen jokingly dubbed him:

"Patron saint of single people"

Following the release of the interview teaser, Lee Dong-wook’s blunt dating advice quickly became a hot topic among fans. His unexpected response sparked a wave of hilarious reactions across social media, with many netizens rallying behind his words and declaring him the ultimate representative of single life.

"LEE DONG WOOK SPITTING FACTS!" said one fan.

"I'm following Lee Dong Wook's relationship advice," wrote another netizen.

"guys i'm not a loser i'm just listening to dongwook's advice," posted another X user.

"ALDJAJDBSIRB LDW the president of the singles only club," another person said on X.

Meanwhile, lead actress of The Divorce Insurance Lee Joo-bin offered her own take, emphasizing appearances.

"For me, appearance is the most important. It doesn't lie because it's already guaranteed," she said.

This added another layer of humor to the interview for the fans. The candid answers sparked laughter among fans, with many praising the duo's honesty and wit.

"I have two moods and it's exactly either lee dongwook or lee joobeen," mentioned an individual on X.

"LMAOOO this cast is so unserious idek what the drama is about, just get them on every variety show and talkshow/interview and i'll tune in," one fan said.

"Wa both of their dating philosophy are also mine because 1. I'm shallow and looks are important to me as the first step 2. Because the quality of looks in men these days are so bad, so don't date," shared another netizen.

"Both me depending on days," added one netizen.

The Divorce Insurance: Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee team up for tvN’s new rom-com series

tvN’s upcoming romantic comedy, The Divorce Insurance (이혼보험), is set to premiere on March 31, 2025. Starring Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee, the series dives into the unconventional world of divorce insurance, blending workplace drama with romance and humor.

Co-directed by Lee Won-suk and Choi Bo-kyung, the story of The Divorce Insurance centers around No Ki-jun (Lee Dong-wook), who works for a product development team at an insurance company. Outwardly perfect, Ki-jun hides a complex personal history — 3 marriages and 3 divorces.

Scarred emotionally and financially, he doesn’t shy away from sharing his story and decides to turn his painful experiences into a business idea: creating an insurance policy for divorce. With divorce rates soaring, Ki-jun forms a special team to develop the product.

Kang Han-deul (Lee Joo-bin), a diligent underwriter who once lived by patience, joins after her own marriage ends. Determined to change how she lives, Han-deul brings a new perspective to the team.

An Jeon-man (Lee Kwang-soo), a cautious risk surveyor known for playing it safe, also gets swept into this project — the boldest move of his career. Meanwhile, Jeon Na-rae (Lee Da-hee), a sharp financial mathematician, joins as the team’s quantitative analyst.

Na-rae ended her marriage shortly after the honeymoon, never once regretting her choices. Together, they navigate love, heartbreak, and the business of protecting people from the emotional and financial fallout of divorce.

The Divorce Insurance will air every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST on tvN. It will also stream on TVING in South Korea and Prime Video in select regions.

The full interview with the cast of The Divorce Insurance with BABYJINGKO is set to be released on April 1, 2025.

